Manchester United are set to let Axel Tuanzebe leave Old Trafford on the expiration of his contract in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The same report has stated that United boss Erik ten Hag has already told the defender he's free to find a new club and with that in mind, his representatives may already be searching for a new club for him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Currently on loan at Stoke City, he will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign at the bet365 Stadium before deciding on his next move, with the Potters a potential option for him this summer judging by manager Alex Neil's comments.

Some would view a permanent deal as unrealistic but Neil isn't keen to hear that pessimism and following the January sale of Harry Souttar, they may be able to offer him an attractive financial package.

If he enjoys his time in Staffordshire, and he probably is considering the form that Stoke have been in recently, he could be tempted to put pen to paper on a long-term deal there.

Can Burnley win the race?

However, the Clarets would probably be in a stronger position at the negotiating table if they joined the race for his signature, because they are likely to be able to offer him Premier League football and may have the finances to blow the Potters out of the water with a big contract offer.

Selling the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet last summer and seeing others depart including James Tarkowski, lowering their wage bill, they should have the funds needed to bring in some top-quality players in the summer.

Tuanzebe could be one of them. Although he hasn't played a huge number of senior games during his career with his injury record being questionable, he certainly has the ability to operate in the top tier and it would be a great shame if he has to drop down to the Championship.

What would Axel Tuanzebe's role be?

When the summer comes along, there will probably be quite a bit of movement in the centre-back department.

Hjalmar Ekdal is likely to stay but it's currently unclear whether Jordan Beyer or Taylor Harwood-Bellis will return following the expiration of their loan spells at the end of the season.

Luke McNally could potentially leave permanently and CJ Egan Riley and Ameen Al-Dakhil may want to go out on loan if they aren't going to play regularly.

With this, quite a few additions are probably needed in this area and this is why Tuanzebe could be important, although Vincent Kompany shouldn't be relying on him to start every week.

He could be an excellent squad option though - and this strength in depth may be required if the Clarets want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight for the long term.

At 25, he could be a decent asset to have for at least the next few years, so they should certainly join the race for him, even if there's a queue of other teams who are keen on the defender.