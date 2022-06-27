Opinion: Burnley should strengthen their interest in EFL talent

Now under Vincent Kompany’s stewardship, Burnley will be looking to assemble a squad that can compete at the top end of the Championship when the new campaign begins at the end of July.

The Clarets, who have made a strong start to the summer transfer window with the arrival of Scott Twine, whilst a deal for Oxford United’s Luke McNally has reportedly been agreed upon.

Of course, Kompany will have a difficult task on his hands to keep hold of some of the club’s more integral players, with James Tarkowski and Ben Lee set to depart, whilst there is uncertainty around the likes of Dwight McNeil, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts.

One player who has been linked with a move to Turf Moor, and who could add real value to Burnley’s expected chase for promotion next season is Rotherham United star Ben Wiles.

A report from Lancs Live claims that the Clarets have joined the race for the 23-year-old midfielder, with Huddersfield Town previously showing interest in the Millers man.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

Featuring 163 times for the Yorkshire club since making his professional debut back in 2017, Wiles has been an integral part of Paul Warne’s side over the last few years, warranting an accumulating level of interest.

Plying his trade as a central midfielder, he possesses high levels of versatility and adaptability, proving to be able to operate in deeper midfield roles and slightly advanced.

He is also capable of operating anywhere on the left side of the pitch, which could be of great use to Kompany if they are to be raided following their relegation.

Having just one more year left on his current deal at the New York Stadium, this means that Burnley could agree a cheaper deal than first perceived.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, and seeing the game quicker than most, Wiles is someone whose attacking abilities would make a real difference at Turf Moor.

He is also relentless out of possession, having the intelligence to know exactly when to press and when to keep shape.

This would be another great bit of business by the Clarets and one they should look to pursue further.