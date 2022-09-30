Opinion: Burnley should set sights on Bristol City talent if midfielder seals Premier League move

It turned out to be a mightily productive summer for Burnley, with the Clarets going into the last transfer window knowing that key individuals would depart.

In what was a rebuilding project, Vincent Kompany managed to bolster competition levels throughout his squad massively, and whilst they will always be looking to improve, the Burnley boss will be hoping for a much quieter January.

When adding as many players as they did, it was always going to take time for players to fully get used to a new system and new surroundings, as the squad are seemingly heading in the right direction.

However, when operating with a squad full of talent, interest in your own players from the higher division is likely to surface, and in Burnley’s case, it already has.

Josh Brownhill has emerged as a target at Wolves with January in mind, as per a Football League World exclusive from last week, with the Premier League outfit remaining interested in the impressive midfielder.

A player who is certainly still of Premier League ability, and making a great start to this campaign with four goals and two assists, Burnley will be looking at potential replacements for if Brownhill is to depart.

One player who could be on a list of candidates as things stand is Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo.

The talented midfielder has accumulated over 100 appearances for the Robins at first-team level since his 2019 move from Monaco.

Extremely gifted with the ball at his feet, Massengo’s passing range, ability to carry the ball, and tactical intelligence make him an appealing option for clubs competing at the top end of the Championship and the bottom end of England’s top tier.

Not only does he thrive with the ball at his feet, but he is also relentless out of possession and presses with meaning and intelligence.

Another thing that makes Massengo an exciting potential option for a club like Burnley is his versatility, with his creativity and final-third prowess allowing him to play more advanced in midfield, whilst his work rate and ability to read the game and retain possession means that he also thrive when playing in a holding role.

Entering the final year of his current deal at Ashton Gate, Masengo could be available for a cut-price fee when January comes around, and whilst losing Brownhill would be a massive loss, the addition of the 21-year-old would help soften that blow.

Brownhill enjoyed a successful spell with the Robins before leaving in 2020 and there is potential for Massengo to follow the same path.