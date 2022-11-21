Opinion: Burnley should seek a loan move for 26-year-old in January

Burnley‘s first season under new manager Vincent Kompany couldn’t have started any better, with the Clarets leading the Championship.

The Clarets have gone into the four-week break three points ahead of Sheffield United after just beating local rivals Blackburn Rovers 3-0.

Kompany’s team has only lost two league games this season and is on track for an immediate return to the Premier League.

As well as preparing for their next game, which is against QPR on December 11th, Kompany will also be using the break as a time to look ahead to the upcoming January transfer window.

As well as Burnley probably looking to bring one or two players through the door, Kompany may also have to make some decisions regarding players leaving the club either permanently or on a temporary basis.

One player that Burnley and Kompany should be looking to send out on loan is goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old has really struggled to establish himself as the number one while he’s been at Turf Moor. The goalkeeper has only managed 13 appearances for the Clarets, and he joined the club back in 2019 from Leeds United.

The Northern Irishman spent last season on loan at League One side Sheffield Wednesday, where he appeared 47 times and became Darren Moore’s primary goalkeeper. He then returned to Burnley this summer, oblivious to the fact that Kompany had been named the new manager.

However, the Belgian brought Arijanet Muric to Turf Moor from Manchester City, and the Kosovan has become Burnley’s number one goalkeeper. He’s played in all but one Championship game this season, with Peacock-Farrell playing in that other game.

Managers always want decent back-ups in the goalkeeping department, but Burnley already have two goalies in Denis Franchi and Will Norris as potential back-ups, and with Peacock-Farrell being at the prime age of 26 and having just spent a successful loan away from Burnley, the goalkeeper needs to be playing more regularly than he does.

When January comes, Burnley should sanction a loan move for Peacock-Farrell and let the 26-year-old play some regular football, whether that is in League One or the Championship. But the goalkeeper will want to keep playing like he did last season, and he will want to keep his spot as Northern Ireland’s number one goalkeeper.

A loan move away from Turf Moor could see the 26-year-old return at the end of the season and be a real contender for the Burnley number one jersey, or it could be an opportunity for him to put himself in the shop window and possibly get a move away in the summer to a club where he can play more often.