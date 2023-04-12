After sealing their promotion to the Premier League on Good Friday, Burnley will have ramped up their preparations for the summer transfer window.

In fairness, they have probably been planning for life back in the top flight for some time considering they have been in a very strong league position for much of the campaign and that will have allowed the Clarets' recruitment team to have identified some targets already.

Whether they have done so remains to be seen - but there are key areas that need to be looked at ahead of the summer - with their current loanees certainly needing to be replaced.

Replacing Nathan Tella

One player that will definitely be a big miss is Tella. Although the Clarets are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing him back to Turf Moor in the summer, they will need to have alternative targets lined up because there are no guarantees that the Saints will let go of him.

He still has more than two years remaining on his contract at St Mary's, putting the top-tier strugglers in a strong position to retain him if they wish to.

And with his contract situation in mind, the Clarets may be priced out of this move considering they will also need to strengthen other areas with their summer budget.

This is why they may need to dip into the free agent market to sign some players who will provide them with great returns on their investment.

One of these players could be Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, who sees his contract at the Emirates Stadium expire in the summer.

Arsenal's stance and Brighton's interest

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners have opened talks with the 23-year-old in their quest to retain him.

However, he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and interest from elsewhere may persuade him not to sign an extension just yet.

Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to be keeping tabs on him at this stage with Roberto De Zerbi potentially able to offer the Englishman a decent amount of game time at the Amex Stadium.

A potential switch for Nelson from the Gunners to the Seagulls could be just as beneficial for him as Leandro Trossard's move the other way was for the 28-year-old.

Why should Burnley enter the race and how can they win it?

Considering Nelson is only 23, he could be an excellent long-term addition for the Clarets or could even be sold on for a sizeable amount in the future.

He isn't guaranteed to turn out like Serge Gnabry and become a world-class player following his potential departure from the Emirates Stadium - but he could still be a very useful player in the English top flight with the 23-year-old already proving his worth at that level.

Popping up at a crucial time against AFC Bournemouth last month to score a potentially vital winner, he could be a key figure during important stages of matches as a real game-changer.

Tella has been a real game-changer for the Clarets this term - and Nelson needs to have the same impact to try and keep the club in the top tier if he does move to Turf Moor.

How could the current Championship league leaders persuade him to come to Turf Moor though if Brighton are also in the race for him?

Considering he only has 59 appearances under his belt for his current club, he isn't the most experienced figure and that's why he should be willing to ply his trade in Lancashire to give him the opportunity to start far more frequently.

He is a top-quality player though with seven goals and seven assists during those 59 displays, so it won't be an easy race to win.

Vincent Kompany's presence could help his side to come out on top in this race though, so they should be willing to battle with the Seagulls and others to try and get a deal over the line.