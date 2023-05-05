Coventry City are currently holding out for a £25m fee for star striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old isn't short of interest at this point and this is why the Sky Blues may have had the confidence to bump his price tag up to that amount.

Some would argue that he's worthy of that valuation with the forward recording 22 goals and 10 assists in 46 competitive appearances this term.

And this season hasn't exactly been a fluke, with the player scoring 17 times in the league last season and establishing himself as a reliable figure for Mark Robins' men.

Although the likes of Aleksandr Mitrovic and Dominic Solanke overshadowed Gyokeres' performances last term, he has certainly grabbed a lot of attention this season.

And the Sky Blues could be the victims of their own success with the Sweden international, because they may find it hard to keep hold of the player this summer, especially if they don't secure promotion to the Premier League.

Burnley are just one side believed to be interested in luring Gyokeres away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Is a £25m deal realistic for Burnley?

Considering they cashed in on several key players last summer including Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet, they probably have a considerable amount to spend this summer despite already spending a chunk of this revenue on this signing's signings.

They have also sealed their promotion to the Premier League and that will give Vincent Kompany's side the license to pay higher fees for players, with TV and sponsorship deals only likely to become more lucrative after taking the step up to the top tier again.

The Clarets also know that they will probably be able to sell Gyokeres for a decent amount of money if they are relegated, so some would see this as a low-risk addition. At 24, he should only get better too, so his valuation may increase further during his time at Turf Moor.

Why should Burnley play the waiting game on Viktor Gyokeres?

Considering Gyokeres only has one year remaining on his contract at this point, that £25m valuation will surely come down as time goes on, even if he continues to attract more and more interest.

Coventry owner Doug King will surely be desperate not to lose a valuable asset for free, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Sky Blues cash in on him.

His current valuation probably won't be affordable for the Clarets though - because they need to address quite a few areas during the summer window with Ashley Barnes and their loanees departing.

They already have the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi available as options up top and considering Kompany only plays one up top, addressing their forward area may not be a top priority during the early stages of the summer window.

The left-back department, central defence and a Nathan Tella replacement on the wing have to be their key priorities at first and if they can address those areas, Gyokeres' price tag may have come down by the time they try and add another striker to their squad.