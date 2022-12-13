Opinion: Burnley should not be concerned about losing 23-year-old in January amid recall rumours

Burnley have enjoyed an excellent season so far as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side sit top of the Championship, three points clear of Sheffield United and seven points clear of third-placed local rivals Blackburn Rovers and they look well on course to maintain their promotion challenge.

The Clarets returned to action following the World Cup break on Sunday with a dominant 3-0 win against play-off chasing Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. Johann Berg Gudmundsson opened the scoring, before Ian Maatsen doubled the lead just before half time. Nathan Tella added a third in the second half to ensure all three points would be going back to Lancashire.

Tella has been an integral part of the best attack in the division, with Burnley having scored 43 goals already this term. The on-loan Southampton man has contributed with seven goals and one assist from out wide and has become a firm fans favourite at Turf Moor.

Kompany launched a huge recruitment drive in the summer as he looked to transform the Clarets’ style of play from Sean Dyche’s reign, bringing in a huge influx of players from the domestic leagues and abroad.

Almost all of the Belgian’s signings have impressed and there is plenty more to come, with some having missed the majority of the season through injury.

Tella’s form has surely alerted the attention of those at his parent club and the recent managerial change at St Mary’s has heightened speculation about his future. Nathan Jones replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl at the Premier League side last month and having managed Luton Town in the Championship this season, Jones will be no stranger to Tella’s abilities.

But if the Saints do opt to bring him back, Burnley should not panic as they have more than enough in their squad to deal with his departure.

Kompany is blessed with options on the wings, with Gudmundsson, Anass Zaroury, Darko Churlinov, Manuel Benson and Dara Costelloe also on the books.

Zaroury is currently at the World Cup with Morocco, but has four goals for the season and has been instrumental in the success so far this campaign.

Churlinov signed from Stuttgart in the summer and made his comeback after three months out in the win over the R’s at the weekend and he will be another quality option at Kompany’s disposal, while Scott Twine who starred for MK Dons in League One last season has also just returned.

The strength in depth is emphasised by the fact that Benson has been unable to break into the team for much of the season, despite regularly coming off the bench to devastating effect with six goals and three assists to his name.

With this in mind, Burnley are more than covered in the event of Tella’s recall, but should Kompany feel he needs reinforcements, his excellent track record in the market so far suggests he would be able to find a more than adequate replacement.

Losing Tella would be blow, but it would not be too damaging to their promotion chances.