Opinion: Burnley should move for 19-year-old to replace Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins is on the verge of signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy, giving Burnley some work to do in preparation for their first season since relegation to the Championship.

There will not be down to the barebones by any stretch of the imagination, but a significant rebuild is ongoing in the defensive third, with Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope also departing this summer.

CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally have arrived on permanent deals to shore up the defence and offer a new way of building attacks, with Kevin Long staying put and Taylor Harwood-Bellis joining on loan from Manchester City.

However, if the Clarets want to implement a back three system a Turf Moor next season they may want to bring in another defender to deepen their squad.

It is unclear how quickly Egan-Riley, 19, will settle into the second tier and for that reason an extra body would be very useful.

Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards is one of the most exciting up and coming defenders below the Championship, and is fresh off the back of playing a key role in the England U19 side’s triumph at the European Championships.

The 19-year-old is a gifted ball playing defender who could, molded by the expertise of Vincent Kompany, go on to play in the Premier League in the not too distant future.

The Clarets appear committed to reducing the average age of the squad this summer, and in turn bringing in players with higher potential sell-on values, and Edwards certainly would reflect that approach.

Edwards made 34 appearances in the second tier last season, as the Posh were relegated, and has three years remaining on his contract at London Road.

Around a quarter of the fee the club are set to receive for Collins could be invested in the 19-year-old to replenish the backline swiftly.

The relentless nature of the Championship and the fixture schedule that comes with it, may lead to the Clarets having to lean on their second string quite often this season, and bolstering it with someone on the rise with experience of playing at the level would be smart.