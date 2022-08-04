Opinion: Burnley should hijack Middlesbrough’s transfer move for 14-goal striker

Despite a very comfortable 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town to kick off their Championship season, Burnley are still in need of adding fresh faces in certain position to their squad.

The Clarets lined up against the Terriers in a 4-3-3 formation, which was nothing like the 4-2-2-2 system that had been trialled in pre-season by new boss Vincent Kompany, and out wide were under-23’s player Dara Costelloe and central midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Those selections showed that for starters, new wingers are needed and it looks as though Manuel Benson is arriving from Royal Antwerp, whilst Scott Twine will no doubt slot in on the left-hand side when fully-fit.

There is another position of concern though in the Burnley side that really needs addressing, and that’s the need for a new, younger centre-forward to arrive at Turf Moor.

Think you’re a Burnley FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle

Ashley Barnes led the line at the John Smith’s Stadium, but as he turns 33 in October, his best days are surely behind him.

The lack of striker on the bench was particularly concerning, with Jay Rodriguez not fit enough to make it – having taken the number nine jersey though he is clearly in Kompany’s plans.

What Burnley could really do with though is a player who has the physical presence to lead the line centrally by himself, whilst also knowing where the back of the net is.

Step forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is attracting significant attention from the Championship already, with Middlesbrough trying to bring the 6 ft 4 in hitman to the second tier of English football.

The one-time Norway international is only 22 years of age but has been playing senior football since 2017 for Sarpsborg in his native country, and whilst he wasn’t exactly prolific, he still earned a move to Groningen of the Dutch Eredivisie in 2020.

23 goals later in two seasons, Strand Larsen is being linked to Teesside, and Boro have had two offers for his services rejected – believed to be in the region of £9 million according to TV2 of Norway.

It’s unclear as to whether Boro will go back in with a higher offer for the man who scored 14 times in the top flight of Netherlands football last season, but they have money to splash following the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier.

Burnley though are also a club who have money in the bank, with more to be added when Maxwel Cornet inevitably gets his Premier League transfer to one of several clubs who are interested.

They have made offers for Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare which may have reached high seven-figures, and there’s absolutely no reason why they cannot push the boat out for a goalscoring striker who has his best years well ahead of him.

And with their strike-force not getting any younger, Burnley should well and truly splash the cash on Strand Larsen and damage a potential promotion rival’s hopes of getting him in the process – even if it takes more than £10 million.