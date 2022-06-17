Opinion: Burnley should command high price to consider cashing-in on 21-year old

Nathan Collins has had a breakout year since moving from Stoke City to Burnley.

The promising defender made a name for himself with the active role he played in helping the Clarets’ attempts to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Unfortunately, the Mike Jackson-led team were unable to steer clear of the drop due to a final day defeat to Newcastle United.

However, Collins’ star has still risen greatly in the last few months and that has now seen the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds United all linked with a possible move for the 21-year old.

This would be a big loss to Vincent Kompany, who has come in as the permanent replacement for Sean Dyche.

The Irishman has the potential to become a top class Premier League talent, which explains the interest from three top flight outfits.

He showed in the closing stages of the season that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level.

Burnley are also in need of raising funds in order to meet the financial commitments brought upon the club with their relegation to the second division.

While this could see a mass exodus of players, the club should rather sell only one or two players at a high profile cost.

Nick Pope is an obvious candidate, but Collins too could be sold for a sizable fee in excess of £25 or even £30 million.

Those two fees would combine to match the £65 million loan repayments that Burnley owes and could free up the team to maintain mostly as it was, which could help Kompany significantly.

This would give the team a much greater chance of instantly earning promotion back to the Premier League on the first attempt.

And Collins is more than ready to make the move to stay in the top flight.

The centre back’s got the tools needed from a modern defender to compete with the best teams.

His ability on the ball, command of the air and control of space are all top notch.

It is this talent that makes him such a valuable asset and one that Burnley could solve their problems with by cashing-in with a high transfer fee this summer.