Opinion: Burnley should attempt to secure deal for Leicester City goalkeeper as Nick Pope’s replacement

Burnley‘s need to bring in a goalkeeper following Nick Pope’s departure last month to Newcastle United may not have been an urgent necessity at the time, but following rumours of another departure in-between the sticks, Vincent Kompany’s transfer priorities may now have altered.

When Pope left as expected to the Magpies to return to the Premier League, it was somewhat expected that Wayne Hennessey and Bailey Peacock-Farrell would battle it out in pre-season to see if they could become Kompany’s first-choice.

However, Hennessey is said to be on the verge of a switch to Nottingham Forest to become Dean Henderson’s back-up, which means that the need for Burnley to add a goalkeeper is desperate.

Per The Athletic, Burnley are working on a deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who is a Kosovan international and spent last season on loan at Turkish top flight side Adana Demirspor.

Muric has had one loan stint in England, and that was with the aforementioned Forest – that didn’t go to plan though, and it may benefit Burnley more going for someone who knows what the Championship is all about.

One such goalkeeper who could be available is Leicester City stopper Daniel Iversen, who is attracting his fair share of interest this summer.

The towering Dane has spent the last season-and-a-half at Burnley’s Lancashire and now divisional rivals Preston North End, putting in match-winning performances for the Lilywhites and earning their Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

Whilst they would have loved to have retained the services of Iversen for another year, North End simply can’t afford Iversen on a permanent basis, so they shifted their attention to Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, securing his services full-time.

That leaves Iversen seeking for opportunities elsewhere as he’s still behind fellow countryman Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward in the pecking order at the Foxes – he has already been linked with both Sunderland and Middlesbrough this summer and you get the feeling that more clubs will be casting an eye as well.

With Burnley in the market for a goalkeeper, they could do with a physical presence and excellent shot-stopper as their number one, and Iversen brings that in abundance.

You get the sense that Leicester will be more receptive to a loan move for Iversen, considering he is only a 24-year-old and has plenty of time left on his current contract, but considering the money they have already spent this summer and what they could bank from the sales of players such as Maxwel Cornet, it may be worth throwing in a tempting permanent bid.