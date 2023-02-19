Opinion: Burnley need to put contingency plan in place for key figure’s future departure following Alan Pace comments

Burnley owner Alan Pace has admitted that he can’t and won’t stop players and coaches at Turf Moor from having big ambitions of their own, speaking in an interview with the Sports Gazette.

He even revealed that it may be difficult to hold on to key figures if they attract major interest – and you feel these frank comments are just reality and not a big deal.

Most clubs are likely to cash in on a player or let a manager go if it provides them with a real chance to make a step up – or a suitable bid comes in that’s simply too good to refuse.

And the Clarets may end up being the victims of their own success when in the next few years with the likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Manuel Benson, Lyle Foster, Scott Twine, Vitinho and Anass Zaroury all likely to improve considering all of them are still young and have plenty of time to grow.

With some of them including Benson and Zaroury already impressing this season, they are only likely to generate a decent amount of interest in their signatures next season when the Lancashire side are likely to be performing in the Premier League.

That will give them the opportunity to compete on the world’s biggest stage, though you feel a player like Josh Brownhill attract interest prior to their top-tier return after proving himself at the top level before and being linked with a move back to the top-flight last summer.

But their most valuable asset at this stage is Vincent Kompany, who oversaw a rebuild following his arrival at Turf Moor and has been the glue that has held everything together.

It would have been understandable if the Clarets had made a slow start to the campaign – but they have been in fine shape for the vast majority of the season and considering this is the ex-Manchester City defender’s first season as a manager in England – he has done an excellent job.

At 36 too, he already has a very decent amount of managerial experience on his CV, taking charge of Anderlecht before his spell in Lancashire and guiding the Belgian outfit to consecutive top-four finishes.

If he can continue thriving with the Clarets, it would be difficult to see him not attracting interest from elsewhere, not just from Premier League teams but also from elite sides across Europe.

This is not just because of his playing CV – but also because he has proved himself in different leagues across the continent.

Man City will surely be on the prowl for a long-term successor for Pep Guardiola and at 36, Kompany could be that with the Belgian likely to be given plenty of time by the supporters to get things right.

Even if the Citizens don’t make a move for him, you would fancy another side to make an approach and it’s a surprise that he hasn’t been linked with the Leeds United and Southampton jobs.

With this in mind, a contingency plan needs to be drawn up for the future departure of Kompany because if he leaves, he will leave a huge void at Turf Moor to fill.

The sales of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet shows owner Pace isn’t afraid to let key figures go – and it would be difficult to see him stand in his current manager’s way either.