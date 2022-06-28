Opinion: Burnley must hold firm as Premier League side enters race for midfielder

Burnley will be desperate to provide their supporters with something to shout about later this year in the Championship following what was an incredibly disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

The Clarets were unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the top-flight as they suffered relegation to the second-tier on the final day of the season.

Ahead of the new term, Burnley have opted to overhaul their squad as a plethora of players have been allowed to leave.

Manager Vincent Kompany meanwhile has added to his attacking options by sealing a deal for Scott Twine who provided 33 direct goal contributions in the third-tier last season,

In terms of the exodus from Turf Moor, the Clarets are now facing an uphill battle to retain the services of Josh Brownhill.

Southampton are the latest club to be linked with the 26-year-old.

According to 90min, the Saints are interested in signing Brownhill from Burnley.

It is understood that Southampton are keen to draft in a player this summer who will be able to compliment James Ward-Prowse’s style of play.

Brownhill has also emerged as a potential target for Everton, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Leeds United.

Although Burnley have yet to receive an official offer for the midfielder, they will need to hold firm if one of the aforementioned clubs decide to test their resolve by submitting a bid.

Given that Brownhill’s deal is set to run until 2024, the Clarets definitely will not be in a rush to sell him this summer.

Therefore, unless they receive a huge offer for the former Bristol City man, Burnley should be aiming to keep Brownhill at the club.

Whereas a number of Burnley’s players failed to make an impact in the top-flight last season, Brownhill did deliver some assured performances at this level.

In the 35 league games that he participated in, Brownhill made 2.1 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per fixture while he also provided five direct goal contributions.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in the Premier League during the previous term, Brownhill could go on to thrive in a lower division next season if he stays at Burnley.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the midfielder knows exactly what it takes to compete as he has made 148 appearances in this division.

With there being no guarantee that Burnley will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for Brownhill following their relegation to the second-tier, it could be argued they should be looking to build a team around him instead of sanctioning a move to a team in the top-flight.