Charlie Adam has admirers behind the scenes at former club Blackpool, according to yesterday's report from Alan Nixon.

That could potentially boost his chances of returning to Bloomfield Road to succeed Mick McCarthy in the summer, with the latter probably unlikely to stay at Bloomfield Road beyond the end of this term if the Seasiders are relegated.

And even if they do stay up, McCarthy's contract only runs until the end of the season, so that could allow Adam to take charge regardless of which division they find themselves in.

However, another name was linked with the top job yesterday and that was Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, who has far more experience as a senior head coach than the former midfielder.

With this in mind, it would be a surprise if Adam managed to secure the top job at this point, especially when you consider the fact the Seasiders went with a very experienced option to take them through until the end of this season with McCarthy coming in.

Still, the 37-year-old could use these links to his advantage and potentially earn himself a further promotion at his current club Burnley, having already been appointed as the club's loan manager earlier in the campaign.

This appointment came following his work with the Clarets' development squad, with the Scotsman still playing a part in the youth setup.

A promotion to the first team could be extremely valuable for him in his potential quest to succeed as a coach though, with Vincent Kompany potentially able to help him with the expertise he has.

Managing to guide the Lancashire outfit to such a strong position this season, there's no better manager to learn from in the Championship than the Belgian at this point and a step up to the senior squad could enable Adam to get closer to the former Manchester City captain.

Mikel Arteta's rise at Arsenal just goes to show how beneficial an excellent mentor can be, with the Spanish midfielder previously working alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Even if Adam doesn't end up managing a club in the future, working alongside Kompany is something to add to his CV and it will surely be useful for whatever coaching role he decides to take on in the future.

It would be difficult to see him staying at Turf Moor forever, with a return to Bloomfield Road potentially possible in the future and a return to Scotland potentially an attractive option for him as well.

Also playing for Reading in the past, he may be open to relocating anywhere in the UK and that could open up different doors for him.