Having joined Burnley on loan from Southampton back in the summer transfer window, Nathan Tella has enjoyed quite a campaign at Turf Moor.

The winger has been a standout feature for the Clarets, as they have marched towards an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Following his hat-trick in his loan club's 3-1 win away at Hull on Wednesday night, Tella has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists, in 34 Championship appearances this season.

As a result, it now seems as though the 23-year-old is expected to make the step up to even bigger and better things, in the not too distant future.

Speaking about Tella following his side's win at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany claimed that the next aim for the winger, has to be to show what he can do the Premier League.

Given the circumstances that surround the two clubs he is connected to at the minute, that is something that may give Burnley fans reasons for hope when it comes to the longer term future of Tella.

While the winger was firing Burnley to victory over the Clarets on Wednesday, his parent club Southampton were sliding to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford in the Premier League.

That is a result that means the Saints remain rooted to the foot of the top-flight table, two points from safety, and having lost 11 of their last 15 league outings.

Consequently, if he is to get a chance to perform in the top-flight next season, it may be difficult for him to do so with Southampton.

By contrast, Burnley need just three wins from their remaining nine games to secure their return to the Premier League, and given they have 13 wins in their last 16 games, you are not going to bet against them doing that.

Obviously, that means that Tella may have a better chance of playing in the Premier League next season, if he remains with Burnley, rather than returning to Southampton.

Kompany himself will no doubt be well aware of the situation the two clubs find themselves in, and so the fact he is making this sort of point, does suggest that the idea of a permanent move for Tella will no doubt be on his mind as well.

Considering how well he has done for Burnley, supporters at Turf Moor will surely be desperate to see him back there next season, and so the fact that this sort of belief is emerging around the winger while his parent club are in the position they are, should give them some hope for the summer, that they may be able to come sort of agreement, since Tella will be aware of all this too.

With that in mind, you do feel that in this case, Burnley fans may well be able to dare to dream that a permanent move for Tella, could well be on the agenda for the club, while they are in a strong position to pull it off.