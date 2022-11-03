Opinion: Burnley and Vincent Kompany are on course for the Premier League

Burnley currently sit top of the Championship and extended their lead with a 3-2 win over Rotherham United on Wednesday night.

The result moves Burnley five points clear of second placed Blackburn and six clear of third placed Sheffield United, while also extending their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

But how have Burnley managed to put themselves in such a commanding position and can they maintain this form?

If Burnley chairman Alan Pace could be accused of not having a plan in place when Sean Dyche was sacked in April, then nobody can level that criticism at him now. It looked as though Pace had made a rash decision, parting company with the man who had led the club for almost 10 years, with two promotions and consistent survival in the Premier League, particularly so close to the end of the season and without naming a permanent replacement.

But since relegation back to the second tier, Pace has rebuilt the club with a clear vision and structure. His number one target to replace Dyche always seemed to be Kompany, regardless of what division the club was in, he was determined to bring in the former Anderlecht manager.

The relationship between chairman and manager is evident, with Pace giving Kompany significant backing to bring in a huge number of players and Kompany justifying this with some impressive recruits. While Burnley have been criticised for being one-dimensional in their recruitment under Dyche, their additions this summer could not have been more varied.

Amongst the signings were Aro Muric and Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Kompany’s former club Manchester City, both of whom are key components of a solid defence. Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella have been outstanding loan recruits from Chelsea and Southampton respectively, Josh Cullen from West Ham has added class into the midfield, while Scott Twine from MK Dons and Luke McNally from Oxford are players with huge potential, so Kompany has made excellent use of the domestic market.

But perhaps the most notable aspect of Burnley’s business was their recruitment from abroad. Little was known of players such as Manuel Benson, Vitinho, Anass Zaroury and Jordan Beyer, but all have proven to be exquisite recruits and shown their quality so far. These signings, combined with the experienced and battle-hardened core of Dyche’s team such as Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez, gives Burnley some real variety in their options.

From the first game of the season on the opening night against Huddersfield, the identity of Kompany’s new Burnley was clear, a possession-based game and an emphasis on exciting attacking football.

Burnley have not had things all their own way this season, both an inability to hold onto leads and to be clinical enough with their chances has been their undoing at times. This has resulted in too many draws, eight already this season. Think of when they threw a two-goal lead away against Blackpool and ended up drawing 3-3, or games against West Brom, Preston, Cardiff, Stoke and Birmingham, all in which they took the lead but could not find the second to kill the game and often conceding late equalisers in 1-1 draws.

This was perhaps understandable, gelling so many new players together while also undergoing a complete style transformation was always going to result in some early issues. Added to the fact Kompany himself is still a young, inexperienced manager at only 36, coming to terms with one of the most competitive leagues in the world. But crucially, Burnley were not losing games and in a league where second placed Blackburn have already lost eight times this season, that ability to avoid defeat will be a huge advantage.

There have been ominous signs for the rest of the league that Burnley are starting to click and show their ruthless side. They are currently on a run of six wins from seven, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Burnley are beginning to show many of the hallmarks of champions. A feature of recent games has been their ability to come from behind, they were 2-0 down at Sunderland before scoring four second half goals to win 4-2. They also conceded first against Reading before winning 2-1 and most recently in Tuesday’s remarkable game against Rotherham where they trailed twice, only to win 3-2.

Late goals are also a quality of successful teams and is a habit Burnley are developing, Zaroury’s winner against Reading came in the 94th minute, whilst against the Millers, Benson equalised in the 91st minute before Halil Dervisoglu won it in the 10th minute of stoppage time. Increasingly Burnley are looking like a side who do not know when they are beaten and will play right until the final whistle in search of the three points, perhaps keen to avoid the draws which plagued them early on.

The quality of the attacking options Kompany has at his disposal has also been on display. They have had 12 different scorers this season, showing the spread of goals around the team. Benson has scored three goals in his last four games but all have been appearances from the bench, reinforcing the strength in depth if a player of his ability cannot get in from the start. This is highlighted even more when you consider that Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov, both signed for significant fees in the summer, are currently unavailable through injury.

Kompany is a manager who will not let complacency creep in, he did not win as many titles as he did as captain at Manchester City without having an elite mentality and he will demand the same from his players. “We need the right mindset not to focus too much on the league but on improving our performance,” Kompany told the Lancashire Telegraph after the Rotherham win.

If he can keep his players focused and with their consistency, quality and ability to avoid defeat, combined with the unpredictable nature of many of their promotion rivals, Kompany’s side are well on course for an instant return to the top flight.