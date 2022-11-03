Opinion: Bristol City’s patience with Nigel Pearson might be running out

Bristol City currently sit 15th in the Championship, with pressure growing on manager Nigel Pearson after a poor run of form.

The Robins started the season well, after losing their opening two games, they responded with four wins and two draws from their next six games, meaning they sat fourth in the league after beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2 at Ewood Park on the 3rd September.

But an incredibly poor run of form followed and City have lost seven of their last ten games, putting them out of the play-off picture and looking nervously over their shoulders.

City put in an impressive performance in a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, but it ended up yet another loss.

What has gone wrong in recent months and will Pearson be able to survive?

Pearson arrived at Ashton Gate in February 2021, with many supporters optimistic about the appointment. The 59-year-old had excellent Championship experience to bring with him to the South West after winning the title with Leicester City in 2014, before keeping them up in the Premier League. He also did a good job with Watford in the top flight, before he was harshly sacked with two games of the season to go in July 2020.

It was an impressive managerial record, despite some less successful spells with Derby County and OH Leuven in between.

Pearson initially signed a short-term contract at Ashton Gate and, despite a horrific run of form with just three points from 10 games to end the season, he was handed a three-year contract. This suggested there was a long-term plan and a vision shared between the manager and the club about how to move forward and significant vote of confidence from the board.

His first full season resulted in a 17th-placed finish, with City curiously having one of the best attacks in the league but one of the worst defences. They scored 62 goals, the most in the bottom half, but conceded 77, the second worst in the league. But there was a belief that if Pearson could tighten his team up at the back, with such attacking threat, they could have an improved season this time around.

That defensive resilience has once again been missing this season. The Robins have conceded 28 goals so far, with only Hull City conceding more. They have also conceded three goals on four occasions already this campaign and however potent City’s attack can be on their day, giving up that many goals makes it virtually impossible to get consistent results.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the recent form is that the goals have also dried up. They have only scored 10 goals in the last 10 games, in contrast to the 16 they scored in the first seven. Last season’s top scorer Andreas Weimann only has four goals, as does Antoine Semenyo, while Chris Martin only has one. The problem for City is that their decline in attacking output is exacerbated by their defensive issues, they do not have the solidity to take the pressure off. At the rate they are currently conceding goals, they need to score at least two and sometimes more to win games, putting a huge burden on the out-of-form strikers.

There is some mitigation for Pearson, he has suffered numerous injuries to defenders over the last few months, meaning he has been unable to settle on a consistent backline. He is currently without Kane Wilson, Kal Naismith, Tomas Kalas and Timm Klose through injury, with George Tanner now suspended, too. This would give any manager a headache, but whatever combination Pearson has tried over the last 18 months, it has not worked.

The financial constraints at the club also mean that Pearson was limited to mostly free transfers over the summer and has had to bring a number of youngsters into the first team over the last few seasons. He deserves credit for the development of players like Alex Scott, Tommy Conway, Cameron Pring and Tanner. Scott and Conway in particular have become integral parts of the first team, with the latter currently their top scorer with eight goals. His policy of promoting youth does not only have on-the-pitch benefits by giving them a pathway, but gives the club more sustainable long-term foundations and could result in significant income if bigger clubs show interest in their players, so Pearson deserves a lot of credit for this.

But playing so many young players does also bring an inconsistency that comes with inexperience and naivety at times, perhaps a contributing factor to City’s unpredictability.

Pearson’s relationship with the board seems a curious one. In February, he had a public disagreement with managing director Jon Lansdown after he criticised the team’s performance, saying he felt they were underachieving. Pearson hit back in the media, saying he did not agree with Lansdown’s comments and took aim at the club’s recruitment and spending policy. Yet the board have been incredibly supportive of Pearson overall, he has lost 40 of his 83 games in charge, with a win record of just 30%. This would have been enough for the sack at many Championship clubs, but City have remained loyal, believing in the three-year project they agreed with Pearson last summer.

But there is no doubt improvements are needed. It is true that in such a wide open division this season, it would not take much for City to put themselves back in play-off contention. But the opposite is also a concern, a continuation of the current form and the Robins could soon find themselves in a relegation battle, such are the fine margins.

They have two tough games before the World Cup break, facing a Middlesbrough side beginning to experience a new manager bounce under Michael Carrick and a resurgent Watford under Slaven Bilic.

If results do not improve in that time, with a window of opportunity for change with Qatar fast approaching, City’s loyalty to Pearson may be about to be tested.