Opinion: Bristol City should take opportunity to offload 22-year-old to Everton

Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are all interested in bringing in Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City in the remainder of this transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

First team opportunities would be more likely for the Ghana international with the Toffees, due to the competition for places already going on at Bournemouth and Palace.

Semenyo’s deal with the Robins expires at the end of this season, where it is likely, unless the club have an option to extend it, that the 22-year-old will leave for a nominal compensation payment, rather than the hefty fee that they could recoup in the coming weeks.

With it looking unlikely that Bristol City are to be battling relegation or competing for a play-off spot this season, the most sensible course of action would be for them to accept a bid, that will be in excess of £10 million, sooner rather than later and look to strengthen the squad from there.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Salomon Rondon past his peak, Semenyo could even walk in as a first choice forward at Goodison Park, that could be a very demanding environment, but the 22-year-old appears to be the type of character who could take that in his stride.

Whereas, Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore would stand in his way on the South Coast, and the Eagles boast a number of talented options, with Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead in the pecking order, in Patrick Vieira’s one upfront formation.

With the additions of Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes, the Robins have shown that they can be shrewd in the transfer market, and armed with a significant fee for Semenyo they could be just as successful.

They can bank on Chris Martin continuing to be a key contributor in the final third this season, and with Andreas Weimann in the form that he is, along with Alex Scott, Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway for competition, it would be a surprise to see a Semenyo exit hugely impact the Robins’ season, therefore they should take the money while it is on offer.

Any interest in January should Semenyo stay will not be as potentially lucrative.