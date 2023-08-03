Highlights Bristol City's Alex Scott may be on the way out, with Bournemouth among the clubs circling.

If Scott leaves, Bristol City should consider Charlie Patino from Arsenal as a potential replacement.

Patino has potential and a permanent move to Bristol City could provide him with regular first-team football and further his development.

Despite the hierarchy and supporters' wishes to keep him at the club, there almost feels like a sense of inevitability when it comes to Alex Scott departing Bristol City before September 1.

The Robins have been very clear that they are under no pressure to sell their prized asset, but they have made a very public declaration that the 19-year-old's transfer value is £25 million and if that fee is met, in the structure that City want, then Scott will be allowed to talk to other clubs.

So far, despite the mountain of clubs that are believed to have scouted him at some point, no one has yet met the valuation, although both Bournemouth and Wolves have had offers turned down below the value of the asking price.

It looks more and more likely though that at some point, Bournemouth are going to come in with the right offer - John Percy of The Telegraph has suggested that the two clubs are in 'advanced talks' for the deal whereas the Bristol Post's James Piercy has refuted that somewhat but believes that a move to the Vitality Stadium is the most likely one for Scott at this moment in time.

Now, City need to be looking at some sort of succession plan for Scott's eventual exit, and whilst they won't be able to splash out a huge amount on his replacement, their sights need to be set firmly on the Emirates Stadium and in particular Charlie Patino.

Who is Charlie Patino?

Patino has always been highly thought of at the Gunners, having been snapped up from Luton Town at the age of 11 for £10,000, and after being capped at multiple youth levels for England and playing regularly at under-21 level for Arsenal, the midfielder played twice for their first-team in the 2021-22 season, scoring on his debut in the EFL Cup against Sunderland.

And at the age of 18, he landed his first even loan stint away from the club and was thrown straight in at Championship level as Blackpool were given the opportunity to nurture his potential last season.

Patino played 37 times for the Seasiders in all competitions, scoring three times and assisting a further four goals, and whilst he put in some very good performances, at other times he was slightly naive on the pitch and he ended up having a stint on the substitutes bench under Mick McCarthy.

Despite playing in what ended up being a relegated team, Patino still has potential and would no doubt be able to start for many Championship teams next season, and he may get the chance to.

What is Charlie Patino's situation at Arsenal?

It was reported back in May that despite having two years left on his contract, Patino would be able to leave Arsenal this summer on a permanent basis in order to further his development by playing first-team football.

Arsenal reportedly want a buyback clause in any deal that sees the 19-year-old depart permanently and despite there being overseas interest, Cardiff City are a club that have been keen to loan him in, per Darren Witcoop, but of course they cannot spend transfer fees until January.

City, though, are a club that could facilitate a permanent move for Patino if Scott is sold this summer - it would likely cost a couple of million pounds to sign him in but you would imagine the teenager would get regular football alongside Jason Knight in the middle of the park.

That will only help to develop Patino further and whilst a move abroad may be more tempting to say a club in Germany, France or the Netherlands, performing well for a club like Bristol City could see him make the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later.