Opinion: Bristol City should pounce on World Cup spotlight and inflation to offload 22-year-old in January

Bristol City are in something of a precarious position with regards to asset management in their squad at the moment.

It was something of a surprise to see Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo and Antoine Semenyo all remain at the club during the summer transfer window, potentially putting more stress, at least involving the latter two, on their situations come January.

The Robins have a bit more negotiation power in Semenyo’s case with the club reserving an option to extend the versatile forward’s contract by a further year at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old will have cropped up on a lot of radars, in a variety of leagues in the last few transfer windows, but in 2022 he has certainly showcased his potential above Championship level.

Nigel Pearson’s conduct has probably not helped the Robins in their asset management in the last year or so.

Insisting that he does not want the club to sell their prized assets, despite contracts running down limiting the fees that they could recoup from sales, with limited progress achieved in terms of getting the likes of Massengo or Semenyo to commit their futures to the club.

There is nothing to enhance someone’s transfer value for performances in the shop window like an international tournament, and that may open up an opportunity to sell Semenyo for an increased fee in January.

The 22-year-old was introduced from the bench in Ghana’s opening match of the tournament against Portugal, he was unable to stop the side falling to a 3-2 defeat, but his involvement may increase in the next two matches.

The other two nations in the group, Uruguay and South Korea, failed to impress in their first match of the competition, suggesting that Ghana can impose themselves and retain some optimism about progressing to the last 16.

Bristol City’s hands are a little tied at the moment due to profit and sustainability rules, which mean that it is likely they will have to offload some players whether they want to or not in the next few transfer windows.

Semenyo has struggled at times this season to nail down a place in Pearson’s starting XI, and with the World Cup spotlight on him right now, the Robins should take the opportunity to cash in on him in January.

Nahki Wells resurgence and the emergence of Tommy Conway suggests that the Robins would still hold a palpable threat in the final third, while being able to rely on Andreas Weimann for goal contributions when fit.

It could be a good chance to recoup a heftier fee than they would have done without the World Cup taking place.