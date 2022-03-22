Opinion: Bristol City should consider the offers they get for 20-year-old this summer

20-year-old Han-Noah Massengo joined Bristol City ahead of the 2019-20 season from Monaco.

Since joining Bristol City, the youngster has gained himself a regular place in the side and this season he has made 31 league appearances.

He is now a fan favourite at Ashton Gate.

However, there has been constant interest surrounding the player from teams in higher divisions.

Last summer it was reported that Watford had a bid of £8.3million rejected for the player showing just have valuable Bristol City see Massengo being to their team.

Furthermore, in February Football Insider reported that both Leicester City and Southampton were interested in signing the young player too and they are said to be keeping tabs on his progress.

Although it was reported by Bristol Live in January that the Robins were keen to get their player to sign a contract extension, as it stands this has not been done at the player’s contract expires next summer.

Although this may come as a relief to some fans, realistically Bristol City need to be open about selling the player this summer if the right offer comes in.

Bristol City have had a disappointing season in the Championship and currently find themselves sat 18th in the league.

With this in mind, if Massengo wants to progress his own career then you don’t see the player wanting to stay put past his contract expiration.

However if Bristol City were to let the player go without receiving a fee for him, it would be terrible business for them and that’s why they need to think about this one without the emotion of the player being loved at the club.

Regardless of who goes up this season, the Championship will remain a competitive league next season and there’s no guarantee that Bristol City will have a successful one next year.

Clearly, if poor offers come in this summer they might be worth waiting until January and reassessing but if strong offers from the interested Premier League clubs come in for the 20-year-old, then the Robins would be making the best decision to take it and be able to reinvest the money from the deal into the squad.

If they value having the player now over the longevity of his time with them, they then run the risk of losing him next summer and having nothing to show for it which would be poor considering they have helped the player develop.