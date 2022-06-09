Opinion: Bristol City should consider cashing in on 29-year-old this summer

Bristol City didn’t have a successful season this year and found themselves finishing the campaign sat 17th in the league.

This summer Nigel Pearson will be looking to do some good business at the club to try and ensure that his team are pushing further up the table next season.

However, whilst this involves making signings, a key bit of business for the Robins could be shifting someone from their club.

Tomas Kalas has been with Bristol City for three seasons, his first on loan from Fulham, and although he has generally played consistently for the team, making 101 Championship appearances, it may serve City better in the long run to let him go this summer.

As is stands Kalas is out of contract next summer meaning now is one of the final opportunities for the Robins to cash in on the player rather than letting him leave the club on a free transfer.

After paying £8.10million for the player from Chelsea, it would be poor business from the Robins to let him go on a free.

What’s more, the 29-year-old is on a high salary at the club meaning not just money from a sale could be re-invested next season but also his wages.

Quiz: Are these 18 Bristol City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 They didn't make a single loan signing during the 2021/22 campaign. True False

It had been reported by the Mail on Sunday that Stoke City were monitoring the player although with them looking to secure the signing of Aden Flint now it’s unknown whether they would still come in for the player.

However, at this level he would be a good signing for any team and whilst he would continue to perform consistently if he stayed at Ashton Gate, if Nigel Pearson wants to create progress at the club then they need to start looking at a long term plan.

To be a sustainable club, the Robins need to ensure they are being smart with their money and not losing out and if there were to lose Kalas on a free next year it would be a terrible bit of business for the Robins.

Therefore, they must consider that progression can’t just be with thoughts about this season and for the long term success of the club cashing in on Kalas could be the best bit of business they do this summer.