Opinion: Bristol City should be considering their managerial options following poor run of results

The 2022-23 season started very well for Bristol City and there were slight hopes that for the first time in a while, the Robins would mount a promotion push in the Championship.

However, since mid-September they have regressed back into somewhat of their old self and following just two victories in 12 league outings since their 3-2 away victory at Blackburn Rovers, they now occupy 20th position as opposed to the fourth spot they were in just over two months ago.

Two straight seasons of finishing in the lower reaches of the second tier ought to have sparked a response from the Robins, who have a demanding and experienced manager in Nigel Pearson and despite not having much cash to work with, he’s managed to forge himself a decent squad.

Kal Naismith, Mark Sykes and Kane Wilson all arrived on free transfers to add to exciting talents such as Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo and the experience of Andreas Weimann, and the opening few matches of the season genuinely looked as though the club had turned a corner.

As we all know though, the Championship is an unpredictable beast at all times and City have since been on a really poor run of form which has seen them spiral down the table and into trouble once again.

Going into the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup, Pearson would have liked his side to be in a stronger position, but there isn’t a significant gap in points between the bottom of the table and the play-offs, so it’s something that can easily be clawed back.

Despite all their strength in attack though, it is the defence that is letting City down for the most part.

With 29 goals conceded so far, the Robins have the joint-third worst defence in the league, and it’s one that has seven-figure purchases in Tomas Kalas and Rob Atkinson there, although the former has been struggling with injuries.

City’s poor form begs the question – how much time has Pearson got left in the dugout?

He has been in position since February 2021 and despite his experience of winning promotion from the Championship, nothing has really gotten better for the club on the pitch.

There has been brief runs of wins put together, but it has not been enough and you get the feeling that Bristol City could do with a change of style or approach.

A lot of clubs tend to be going with a younger kind of head coach rather than a manager nowadays, and as it stands there are quite a few of those on the market right now.

Neil Critchley and Rob Edwards in particular free agents who could fit well again in the Championship, and their position of being out of work could pose a question to the Robins hierarchy.

If they go into the World Cup break with a defeat to Watford off the back of a humiliation in the EFL Cup against Lincoln, then Pearson’s job should definitely be called into question as there’s a chance that wins for West Brom and Blackpool would leave them in the bottom three.