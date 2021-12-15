Opinion: Bristol City need to do all they can to keep hold of midfield talent amid emerging transfer links to Watford and German club

Bristol City haven’t had the best of seasons so far, with the Robins sitting in 18th position under Nigel Pearson.

His appointment promised a lot – a man who has achieved promotion from the second tier to the Premier League with Leicester and there’s hope he can do the same with a club who are longing for the top flight.

City didn’t splash the cash in the summer – instead they cut the wage bill massively and the only signings for transfer fees were George Tanner and Robert Atkinson.

Instead the high points of the campaign so far have come from what was already at the club – Alex Scott is one of those who has shone as an 18-year-old from Guernsey and made the step up to the Championship very well.

And in Han-Noah Massengo, City have a talent who could be sold for multi-millions – just how Adam Webster was to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019.

The Frenchman was a club-record signing in the summer of 2019 from Monaco for £7.2 million, but in his first two seasons in the side under Lee Johnson, then Dean Holden and Pearson, he wasn’t a regular starter all the time with 52 league appearances out of a possible 92.

But the 2021-22 season has been different. Now 20 years old, Massengo has played in 16 Championship matches and on occasion he has dazzled, showing why the club forked out such a fee for him.

At times Massengo has played out wide but mostly in his natural position in the middle of the park and whilst he doesn’t have any goals or assists to his name, he’s definitely developing as a player.

He manages 3.91 dribbles per game, 9.57 offensive duels, 1.46 progressive runs and 3.29 interceptions a match – proving to be a very busy player without necessarily getting the ball into the box for himself.

Will Massengo be courted in January? It has come out this week that offers from Premier League side Watford and a Bundesliga outfit came in the summer – both of which were knocked back by the Robins.

Could that be renewed next month? It remains to be seen of course, but City should be prioritising keeping a player around who has a lot of his best years ahead of him and a lot of potential to fulfil.