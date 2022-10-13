Opinion: Bristol City must hold firm in January as Crystal Palace eye move for 20-year-old

After meandering their way to a 17th place finish in the Championship standings last season, it was always going to be interesting to see how Bristol City would fare in the opening stages of the current campaign.

Under the guidance of manager Nigel Pearson, the Robins have shown some signs of promise at this level in recent months.

Whereas their progress has been hindered by a lack of consistency, City’s ability to provide an attacking threat in this division has resulted in them scoring in all but two of their league fixtures.

One of the individuals who has been particularly impressive for the Robins during the current term is Tommy Conway.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Conway is currently playing the best football of his career at Ashton Gate.

Having demonstrated his abundance of talent in the Championship, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Crystal Palace are currently weighing up a potential swoop for Conway.

Fellow attacker Antoine Semenyo is also understood to be a target for the Eagles who are currently 15th in the top-flight standings.

After failing to score in his side’s opening three league games of the season, Conway helped City secure victory in their showdown with Luton Town by finding the back of the net in this fixture.

Since this particular clash, Conway has taken his overall goal-tally for the 2022/23 campaign to seven in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has also provided three assists for his team-mates and is currently averaging a respectable Sofascore match rating of 6.79 in the Championship.

When you consider that Pearson’s side are only three points adrift of the play-offs in the Championship, there is no reason why they cannot go on to challenge for a top-six finish in the New Year if they keep Conway at the club.

Keeping this in mind, the Robins must hold firm if Palace step up their pursuit of the forward by submitting an offer in January.

Given that Conway’s contract is set to run until 2025, City can afford to turn down bids from elsewhere as his valuation will continue to increase if he maintains his form as well as his consistency.

As for the forward, it could be argued that a move to the Premier League at this stage of his career would be an unnecessary risk to take.

Whereas he is guaranteed first-team opportunities at Ashton Gate, his game-time is likely to be limited at Palace due to the presence of Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

