Opinion: Bristol City must hold firm as Premier League side weigh up move for key individual

Bristol City would have been hoping to secure a positive result in their opening league fixture of the season last weekend.

However, despite taking the lead in their clash with Hull City, the Robins conceded twice in the second-half of this fixture.

Ozan Tufan levelled proceedings in the 72nd minute of this clash before Jean Michael Seri netted the winning goal for the Tigers in stoppage-time.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be keen to deliver a response to this 2-1 defeat when they face Sunderland at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, one of the club’s key players has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from talkSPORT last month suggested that AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is a big admirer of goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

In a fresh update, the Daily Mail has suggested this afternoon that the Cherries are weighing up a move for the 29-year-old.

It is understood that Bournemouth are looking to provide some competition for Mark Travers who is currently their first-choice shot-stopper.

If this speculation turns out to be true, it could be argued that the Robins must hold firm if the Cherries step up this particular pursuit.

Whereas Pearson will be able to turn to Stefan Bajic and Max O’Leary for inspiration if Bentley moves on to pastures new, he may have to bolster his options in this particular position.

With there being no guarantee that City will be able to draft in a suitable replacement for the keeper between now and the end of the transfer window, they should be looking to keep him at the club.

An experienced individual, Bentley has played 248 games in the Championship during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this division.

After briefly losing his place in the side last season, the keeper made 14 consecutive starts for the Robins in the closing stages of the term and featured in their recent defeat to Hull.

Whereas this summer does represent an opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for Bentley whose contract expires in 2023, the Robins should only be looking to sell him if they receive a huge offer from Bournemouth.

Given that City are looking to push forward as a club, it is imperative that they keep some of their most important players at the club in the coming weeks.

By adding some more fresh faces to their squad, the Robins could potentially achieve a relative amount of success with Bentley in their side.