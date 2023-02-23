Opinion: Bristol City January transfer may leave QPR wondering what might have been after Ainsworth appointment

Following the sacking of Neil Critchley as head coach on Sunday night, QPR wasted little time in naming the 44-year-old’s replacement.

It was announced on Tuesday that the R’s had secured the appointment of Gareth Ainsworth as their new head coach, taking over at Loftus Road on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Leaving League One Wycombe Wanderers to take charge of the Championship club, the 49-year-old has returned to a side he made 152 appearances for as player between 2003 and 2010.

Given that previous connection with the club, this is an appointment that is likely to intrigue and excite many a QPR fan.

Indeed, a fair amount of that interest will no doubt revolve around the transfer market, as supporters look to see how Ainsworth puts his own mark on the squad, as managers often look to do in the first window after their arrival at a club.

However, when it comes to that, you feel it could be argued that there will be a fair amount of frustration among those of a QPR persuasion, with regards to one deal that happen last month.

Among the deals to take place during that January transfer window, was one that saw Wycombe receive a club record fee for the sale of a single player, in a deal that saw Anis Mehmeti join QPR’s Championship rivals Bristol City.

That is a move that came after an excellent first half of the season under Ainsworth at Wycombe, in which he scored nine goals and provided three assists to help the Chairboys again mount a push for a League One play-off place.

Indeed, Mehmeti has enjoyed a bright start to life in the second-tier with the Robins, looking sharp in his three appearances so far, and already registering his first assist at this level.

As a result, in the wake of the appointment of Ainsworth, there may now be more than a few QPR wondering what might have been, had they made this appointment sooner, or Wycombe held on to the 22-year-old until the summer at least.

Had that been the case, then given how managers will often look to reunite with players they have worked and had success with before, it would have been no surprise to see Mehmeti emerge as a clear target for QPR under Ainsworth.

Indeed, given the new QPR boss was the man to give Mehmeti his chance in senior football, you also feel as though that may have given the R’s a decent chance of winning this transfer battle.

Were that to have happened, then given the fact Ainsworth clearly knows how to get the best from him after their time together at Wycombe, and Mehmeti’s already promising performances in the second-tier, that could have secured something of an asset for QPR.

Indeed, with Ilias Chair seemingly never far away from being linked with a move elsewhere, and the likes of Jamal Lowe and Tyler Roberts currently only on loan at the club, the addition of an extra attacking option of someone like Mehmeti at Loftus Road could certainly have been useful.

But with the 22-year-old having just last month signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Bristol City, that is now not something that seems likely to happen any time soon.

It seems therefore, that this may turn out to be an opportunity that had things played out slightly differently, could have been there for the taking for QPR.