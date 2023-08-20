Bristol City are still hurting from the loss of wonderkid Alex Scott as made the move to Bournemouth in a £25million deal earlier this month - but there is one replacement they could get who knows the city quite well.

Scott left the Robins after just three years, incidentally after he had turned out for Bournemouth before being released as a youth, for a club record sale and one of Bournemouth's highest ever purchases.

With praise from Pep Guardiola after their FA Cup tie against the treble winners, it is no surprise to see the youngster move to the top-flight with his credentials at the highest stock they've ever been.

But it does leave City with the huge task of replacing Scott. He's a talented youngster, but a fee of £25million could see their team bolstered in other areas.

Rebuilds have worked in recent years with Burnley and more - and that could prove prevalent if they recruit well. And, to replace Scott, they could look to one of their own: Bristol-born Herbie Kane.

Why would Herbie Kane be a strong signing for Bristol City?

Kane grew up in Liverpool's academy after they prised him away from Ashton Gate aged just 15.

Though he failed to make a league appearance for the Reds, a strong career so far in the EFL - including four goals from central midfield last season under Michael Duff’s men - has seen the West Country-born star become one of League One’s best stars.

With Kane's contract up next summer, the midfielder could well be available on a cut-price deal if the Robins can agree a fee with the 24-year-old.

Having sold Scott and not really buying anyone else with the cash so far, bar a cut-price move for Jason Knight, there is cash to bring in reinforcements in central midfield to replace Scott.

A simple glance at his assist against Port Vale on the opening day of the campaign shows a real insight as to the quality that Kane can bring to any side.

What has Herbie Kane said about Barnsley's situation?

With the sales of Mads Andersen and James Norwood, the Tykes have lost some considerable quality this season, alongside the likes of Bobby Thomas, Slobodan Tedic and more heading back to their parents clubs on loan.

And Kane somewhat displayed his dismay with the situation, saying the club could mount a promotion push if they were to recruit some new members. He said: "Definitely, if we get some more players in and build on the team last year. We definitely need to get some more players in and add quality.

"I think we still need a little bit more if we are going to be anywhere near where we were last season and it is something that I really want to happen."

With the transfer window close to closing, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kane tried to force a move away from Oakwell if Nigel Pearson's side showed an interest, because he will probably feel that he has unfinished business in the second tier.

Whether a move materialises remains to be seen though.