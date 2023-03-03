Opinion: Brighton and Hove Albion talent’s emergence could spell bad news for current Hull City player

For Aaron Connolly, you got the feeling that January’s loan move to Hull City was a crucial one with regards to his career with parent club Brighton.

Having initially come through the youth ranks with the Seagulls, there was a period where it looked as though the striker had the potential to be a useful asset at The AMEX in the years to come, a brace in a 3-0 win over Tottenham in October 2019 in his first Premier League start being a prime example of such.

Ultimately though, that was something the Irishman ultimately struggled to build on, and after scoring just eight times in 52 appearances for the club, Connolly would has spent the past year or so on loan elsewhere.

However, those spells had been yet to yield any particular success for the striker, who scored just twice in 21 games for Middlesbrough during the second half of last season.

The first half of the current campaign then found the 23-year-old in Serie B with Venezia, where he managed just five appearances without scoring.

As a result, Connolly returned to the Championship in January to link up with Hull City on a temporary basis in January, in a move that, after those past frustrations, felt like it would need to be a success if he was to have a hope of getting a chance to reignite his career at Brighton.

So far the Brighton loanee has featured five times for Hull, scoring twice for Liam Rosenior’s side, with both of those goals coming in a 3-0 win over QPR.

Even so, it could be argued that events back at The AMEX taking place while Connolly has been at Hull, may not be doing him any favours with regards to his prospects back at Brighton.

Since being given a chance in the Premier League with the Seagulls since the turn of the year, Connolly’s fellow Irishman Evan Ferguson has barely looked back in Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The 18-year-old has already scored three goals and provided two assists in just seven Premier League appearances since getting that opportunity, making him one of the league’s most in form players of the past couple of months.

Consequently, the emergence of Ferguson, who now looks firmly established in this Brighton team, means there is yet another attacking option for Connolly to compete with should he return to the club in the summer.

Indeed, when you consider the circumstances, it does seem as though the Seagulls may well lean towards Ferguson over Connolly, if they were to be forced to choose between the two.

At 18-years-old, Ferguson is five years younger than Connolly, and therefore does look to offer them a longer term asset.

That is further backed up by the fact that Ferguson’s contract with Brighton runs until the summer of 2026, two years longer than Connolly’s.

Beyond that, the returns being produced by Ferguson at Brighton – with five in 16 in total – means he is delivering at a much better ratio than Connolly even at an earlier stage of his career, further backing up the selection that he is a preferrable option for the club to look to when planning for the future.

With that in mind, it seems that regardless of just what Connolly is able to produce while he is at, the form of the likes of Ferguson at Brighton, could make life difficult for the 23-year-old to get another chance in the Premier League when he returns to the AMEX Stadium.