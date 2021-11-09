Opinion: Brentford should reignite their interest in Nottingham Forest attacker as Leeds United circle

Nottingham Forest look a completely different outfit under Steve Cooper, recovering brilliantly after a difficult start to the campaign.

The Reds picked up just a single point in their opening seven games, form that forced the board to take action on Chris Hughton’s role at the club.

Cooper was then brought in, and almost instantaneously, Forest have seen a lot more success.

Forest have now picked up 18 points since the Welshman took charge in late September, form that has seen them jump up the table to 13th, and a mere four points from the Championship play-off positions.

Despite the club’s poor start, Brennan Johnson has been a key source of positivity thus far.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct? 1 of 30 1) How many years did Viv Anderson spend at Nottingham Forest? Eight Ten Twelve Fourteen

He has arguably been the club’s best player this season, with his pace, trickery and subsequent end product making him one of the brightest attacking talents in the division.

However, he has also shone defensively, with his desire and tenacity to win back possession, another key trait that makes him desirable for any prospective buyers.

The winger excelled with Lincoln City last season, returning to Forest with a lot of hype around his name.

Newly-promoted Premier League club Brentford tried their luck in signing the exciting talent during the summer, but the 20-year-old remained at the Midlands and has perhaps added a few more millions to his valuation.

Leeds United have also joined the race, according to Football Insider, and it will be a real shame if The Bees miss out to a divisional rival.

Johnson has the versatility to operate anywhere across the frontline, and whilst categorically regarded as a right-winger, he has shone on the opposite flank, as a number 10, and as a striker too.

The young attacker’s acceleration, combined with his quick feet and intelligence when in possession, all make him a real unpredictable threat in the attacking third.

Johnson is also a player who thrives when breaking out of the defensive third, which could be an excellent feature when The Bees come against a side who are likely to dominate the ball.

The young winger is destined for the Premier League, and if it is within what they can afford, then Brentford should certainly reignite their interest.