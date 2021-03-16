Opinion: Brave decisions needed at Nottingham Forest to achieve success

Nottingham Forest have once again failed to impress in this season’s Championship despite the club bringing in a host of big named signings.

The Reds have failed to win any of their last four games sliding down the table to a woeful 17th place with just 41 points to their name, which for a squad of their quality is simply unacceptable.

Forest have one of the largest squads in the Championship and it is filled with known quality.

Harry Arter was signed from Bournemouth this summer as well as Lyle Taylor, and a host of players from manager Chris Hughton’s old side Brighton in Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert.

However, despite the star signings that Forest have made they have once again failed to produce any consistent quality this season, especially in front of goal.

The side have managed just four goals in their last eight appearances something that would shock many when you look at their attacking abilities.

The problem that Forest have is that they have a lot of big names but are they willing to work hard to ensure the team gets the right results?

A host of players have come in on loan again this season with four of them starting their most recent game in a 1-1 draw with Reading. In fact, seven of the 11 who started that game weren’t at the club last season.

This shows just how big of a re-build Forest go through year after year.

Stability is needed if Forest are to truly reach the heights that they so desire.

A core group of players that the manager wants to work with needs to be agreed on for next season and the deadwood needs to go. Jose Mourinho is a big fan himself of having a tight group of players to work with to help keeps things simple. Forest should take a leap from his book.

Carl Jenkinson is a prime example of a player who it could be argued should be moved on. The former Arsenal player has played a part in just three games this season showing that he is simply not needed.

Relying on loan players also always comes with risk.

They have no direct loyalty to the club, and this can often result in players dipping in and out of interest, something you simply can’t afford in a league as competitive as the Championship.

By no means should loan signings be completely disregarded as James Garner has proved, the man on loan from Manchester United has been brilliant since joining Forest on loan in January.

Many have put pressure on manager Chris Hughton for the side’s poor performances but given a full pre-season and time to build a squad that he can get the best out of, he has all the quality to give the Forest fans and owners what they want – Premier League football.

Forest have all the tools to produce a brilliant squad for next season, they just need to be brave with their decisions this summer and not be afraid to take a risk or two.