Opinion: Bournemouth should consider Hull City transfer raid for 21-year-old this summer

Jacob Greaves has been a main stay in the Hull City team for the past two seasons now.

The 21-year-old defender has proven his capabilities with Hull and he has won on average 68.4% of duels this season.

Not only is he solid defensively, but he is able to move forward with the ball too and has an average passing accuracy of 82.6% making him a reliable outlet going forward.

Although Hull have had a poor season this year and currently sit 20th in the league, Graves has been a bright spark and being so young he still has plenty of time to reach further heights as a player.

It was already reported by 90MIN that Premier League clubs West Ham and Brentford were following the progress of Greaves throughout the season and it seems inevitable that he will be able to make the step up to the Premier League soon.

Bournemouth look likely to go up sitting second in the league, four points ahead of Huddersfield in third and also with multiple games in hand and therefore will be looking at recruiting players for next season.

For Scott Parker’s side Greaves would be a great addition and compliment the way they play and for the player personally it wouldn’t be a step too high in the Premier League too soon but rather a next progression before he then attempts to push himself even higher.

Furthermore with the reported interest in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United, Bournemouth would have to be looking at replacements and Greaves would do well as a replacement for Kelly in Parker’s side.

It’s unknown who will come in for Greaves this summer. With Hull’s takeover, some may argue that he should stay put and continue to work up with them but at such a young age with such talent he really should be looking to get into the Premier League as soon as possible in order to grow his game on a different level from there.

Although offers from other Premier League teams may be tempting, it’s unlikely the youngster would get regular game time at West Ham.

However, if Bournemouth expressed an interest for the player if looks as though it could be a deal that would benefit both Scott Parker and the young player and Parker is definitely the type of manager that could help him develop his talent at the next level.