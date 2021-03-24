Opinion: Bournemouth must do everything they can to keep 24-y/o amid interest from Southampton and Brighton

AFC Bournemouth are braced for transfer interest for winger Arnaut Danjuma heading into the summer transfer window.

The winger has been hugely impressive in this year’s campaign with the Cherries, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Dutchman has scored ten goals and been on hand to provide five assists for his team-mates from his 27 appearances in all competitions this term.

Bournemouth are currently sat seventh in the Championship table, and are just three points adrift of sixth-placed Reading with a game in hand on the Royals.

So it’s certainly going to be a tense finish in this year’s league campaign, as clubs battle to win promotion back into the promised land.

Danjuma signed for Bournemouth back in 2019 from Belgian side Club Brugge, and has gone on to make 42 appearances in total for the Cherries. But this season is the year where he has gone on to catch the eye the most, with Danjuma causing opposition defences a number of problems this term.

It appears as though Danjuma’s strong run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with it being exclusively revealed to Football League World that both Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing the winger heading into the summer transfer window.

It has also been reported by Football League World that Danjuma isn’t looking to leave the club at this stage, although Bournemouth are braced for interest in his services after his strong run of form this season.

The Cherries are firmly in the race to win promotion back into the Premier League this term, and they’ll be hoping that they can return to the top-flight this season, otherwise they could be fighting a losing battle when it comes to keeping some of their key players at the club over the summer transfer window.

Danjuma is certainly one of them as well, and you would imagine that he would have his head turned by potential moves to either Southampton or Brighton and Hove Albion, both of whom are likely to be playing in the Premier League next season. For any player, they’re going to want to be playing at the highest level possible, and you couldn’t begrudge Danjuma of a move to the top-flight in the summer, especially if Bournemouth don’t win promotion this season.

But for now, he’ll be focused on Bournemouth’s bid for promotion, starting with a positive result against Middlesbrough when they return to action after the international break, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.