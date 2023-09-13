Highlights Hayden Carter had a breakthrough season at Blackburn Rovers last year, finally becoming a regular in the team's defence.

He started 17 out of 18 league games in the second half of the 2022/23 season and has started all five Championship games this season.

However, the arrival of loanee James Hill puts pressure on Carter to retain his place in the starting XI, especially after a recent defensive lapse in a loss to Plymouth.

The 2022/23 Championship season was something of a breakthrough campaign for Hayden Carter at Blackburn Rovers.

Although the centre back had made first-team appearances for the club prior to that period, he had spent the second half of each of the two previous seasons on loan in League One with Burton Albion and Portsmouth respectively.

Last season, however, saw Carter finally come into his own as a regular at the heart of Blackburn's defence.

In total, the 23-year-old made 30 Championship appearances for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side last season, as Rovers narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

Indeed, in contrast to the loan spells of previous campaigns, the second half of last season saw Carter well and truly make himself first choice in Blackburn's own starting XI.

With Daniel Ayala battling for fitness and Scott Wharton fighting for form, it was Carter who started 17 of the 18 league games Blackburn played from the start of February, to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Given he produced some consistently impressive form in that time, and the departures of both Ayala - released at the end of his contract - and the hugely promising Ashley Phillips - sold to Tottenham - meant that Carter looked a good bet to retain his place in the starting lineup for Tomasson's side at the start of the current campaign.

That has certainly been the case so far, with Carter starting all five Championship games that Blackburn have played so far in the current campaign.

But while that spot in the side has looked pretty secure for now for the 23-year-old, that may be about to change, thanks to some of the late summer transfer business that Blackburn did manage to get done.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Will Hayden Carter face pressure from James Hill?

The night before deadline day of the summer transfer window, Blackburn completed the signing of the centre back many had been calling for, following the exits of Ayala and Phillips.

That came in the form of James Hill, with the 21-year-old arriving on a season-long loan from Premier League side Bournemouth, in a deal that does seem to put further pressure on Carter for his place in the Rovers' starting XI.

It is hard to imagine that Tomasson is going to be inclined to drop Rovers' Player of the Year from last season, Dom Hyam, from the centre of his defence, given both the quality of his performances, and the fact that at 27, he brings more experience - something the Blackburn boss has regularly called for this summer - than any of the club's other central defensive options.

As a result, Hill brings more competition for Carter's place in the side, and he will surely offer plenty of that.

While only 21, the Bournemouth loanee is no rookie, with 70 senior appearances already under his belt.

That includes 14 outings for Hearts in the Scottish Premiership during a loan spell in the second-half of last season, while he has also made a handful of appearances at senior level for the Cherries, after signing for them from Fleetwood Town in 2022.

It therefore appears as though Hill has the pedigree to do the job Blackburn will require from him in the Championship over the course of the campaign.

As is often the case with many loans, there will no doubt also be an expectation both from Hill and his parent club, that he will get the chance to play regularly during his stint at Ewood Park.

Consequently, you get the feeling that Carter is going to have to work even harder to justify keeping his place in the side, in the wake of the arrival of Hill.

Could Haydon Carter be dropped?

It could also be argued, that what happened to Blackburn at Plymouth in the final game before the international break may not have helped Carter with regards to Hill's arrival.

Being played the day after the window closed, and with Hill not available to feature at Home Park, Rovers suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Plymouth.

The third of those goals came after Carter failed to deal with a long Plymouth ball forward, before a miscommunication between himself, Hyam and goalkeeper Aynsley Pears allowed Luke Cundle to fire home the goal that sealed the win for the Pilgrims.

With someone with Hill's potential, and desire for game time, now available to Rovers, that is the sort of incident Carter can ill afford to repeat on a regular basis, if he wants to remain a regular starter this season.

It seems, therefore, that having finally overcome the hurdle of establishing himself as a Blackburn Rovers regular last season, the addition of Hill has now given Carter a big new challenge for the rest of this campaign, with regards to keeping his place in this Blackburn side.