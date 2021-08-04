Opinion: Bournemouth could find the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw with Leeds United talent

Bournemouth will have serious ambitions of winning promotion back into the Premier League this season, under the management of newly-appointed boss Scott Parker.

Parker had previously been in charge of Fulham, but opted to move to the Vitality Stadium ahead of the new Championship campaign in search of a new challenge.

The Cherries narrowly missed out on promotion into the top-flight last term, as they were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

It’s set to potentially be a busy few weeks for Parker and his Bournemouth side, as he looks to add to his squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

We’ve already seen the likes of Leif Davis and Emiliano Marcondes arrive this summer, and it appears as though Parker isn’t done just yet when it comes to targeting players for the upcoming Championship campaign.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has recently revealed that Bournemouth are targeting a move for Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton, who is potentially heading for a temporary exit away from Elland Road.

The 21-year-old has come through Leeds’ academy ranks, and has gone on to make 63 appearances in total for the club’s first-team. But Shackleton has found regular minutes hard to come by in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad recently, with the midfielder being restricted to just 16 senior appearances last term, as Leeds finished ninth in the top-flight standings.

Bournemouth could certainly benefit from adding a player of his potential to their team, as he’s already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, having made 24 appearances in their promotion-winning season in the 2019/20 campaign, whilst also chipping in with two goals.

At the age of 21, he’s likely to still have his best years ahead of him as well, and Bournemouth would be getting a player that is eager to make a name for himself, which can only be a good thing for Scott Parker’s side this term.

Shackleton is used to playing to a high-intensity style of football, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side being well-known for not allowing the opposition much time on the ball.

Bournemouth averaged 56% possession in last year’s league campaign, and so you would imagine that they’ll be keen to sign players that are comfortable when in possession, and Shackleton is certainly that.

The midfielder had a pass success rate of 84.6% for Leeds in the 2019/20 season, which certainly makes for good reading for any potential suitors.

If Shackleton does sign for the Cherries on loan this summer, then he could prove to be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw this season.

Additional strength in depth is certainly needed in that area, and competition for places in the centre of midfield would be ideal for Bournemouth, as they look to challenge for promotion once again.

Bournemouth are set to take on West Brom in their opening league match of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams on Friday evening, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.