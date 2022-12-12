Opinion: Bolton Wanderers should rival Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town for Everton man

Bolton Wanderers have made another strong start to a football season, as they currently fight for a top six place.

The Trotters will be looking to go one step further than last season and make the play offs and boss Ian Evatt will know there is a weight of expectations.

However, it’s now just one win in their last five League One games for Bolton Wanderers, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the weekend to Shrewsbury Town.

Shrewsbury’s Rob Street scored his first goal for the club after only 87 seconds. However, Bolton’s Dion Charles quickly got the Trotters level notching home his eighth goal of the season. Charles then grabbed his second of the game from the penalty spot before Christian Saydee levelled the game once again with 12 minutes left.

Both sides looked set for a share of the spoils, but Shrewsbury defender Chey Dunkley had other ideas, as he headed home an injury-time winner to seal all three points.

This defeat now sees Bolton in fifth place, just a point ahead of Derby County in seventh, as they yet again lose ground on the teams above them in the promotion race.

An area that has been a concern for manager Evatt this season has been where the goals are going to come from. The Trotters have only managed 24 goals in the league so far, the least amount in the top six of League One.

Evatt has said throughout this season, that confidence has been key to bringing the goals back to his side; however, that still hasn’t happened as of lately. The Trotters have had some of their key attacking players miss time due to injury, and some have just been out of form and in and out of the team.

As we now close in on the January transfer window, managers throughout the EFL will have one eye on where they want to strengthen.

A Patreon report from Alan Nixon over the weekend, it was revealed that League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town are considering a loan move for Everton striker Tom Cannon in January.

As this news emerges, considering their current options and their lack of goals, Bolton couldn’t go far wrong by joining their League One rivals in making a move for Cannon.

The 19-year-old has been really impressive in Premier League 2, netting 10 times in 14 appearances, while his participation in the EFL Trophy has seen him add two assists to his collection.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Rodrigo? Yes No

The striker also made his debut at first-team level during the game before the international break, with Cannon coming on in the final 15 minutes of the 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The next step in the youngster’s development will probably be a loan move, most likely to a League One team, and Bolton should be doing all they can to join Wednesday and Fleetwood in trying to sign the striker.

Bolton are not against bringing in young players and giving them their first opportunities in men’s football. The Trotters brought Conor Bradley in this season from Liverpool, and last season they brought Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in, both on season-long loans.

So a move for Cannon would fit the current criteria the club has been following, and with their struggles in front of goal, Cannon would bring that natural scoring instinct.

Evatt is not against bringing youthful, exciting players through the door, and adding Cannon in January could make a big difference in the Trotters finishing inside the top six rather than out of it.