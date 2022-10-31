Opinion: Bolton Wanderers should look to solve key issue by rivalling Derby County for Norwich City man

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to challenge for the play-off positions as this League One campaign progresses, with the Trotters currently sitting in sixth place, having accumulated 27 points from their opening 16 matches.

Possessing the joint-best defensive record in the division, the Trotters have certainly impressed as a defensive unit, that is despite conceding three times against Oxford United at the weekend.

What will be a slight concern at this stage is the rate they are scoring goals at, with the Trotters scoring six goals fewer than any other team currently in the top six.

An issue that will likely be addressed in January, should current striking options struggle over the next couple of months, it will be interesting to see how Ian Evatt deals with the current situation at hand.

Dion Charles has three league goals to his name this season, and whilst it has not been the most prolific of starts from the former Accrington Stanley man, his ability to cause chaos in behind provides Bolton with a real threat.

With Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Elias Kachunga and Amadou Bakayoko also as forward options, a loan from the higher division could help spark competition levels within the forward line.

Possessing lots of creativity in wide areas and more centrally, a player who can get in behind and thrive in the air is what could help the Trotters improve their goalscoring record.

Someone who fits that criteria, and who may be available for League One clubs on loan during the summer is Norwich City’s Adam Idah.

The 21-year-old, who had been recovering from injury during the early parts of this season, is currently being eyed by Derby County, as per a report from The Sun.

However, Idah is someone who would certainly suit the way that Bolton play, whilst Ian Evatt is a manager who has worked well with the more youthful players in his squad.

Idah’s loan destination, if that is the next step for him, needs to be somewhere where he can expect more regular game time, and if Bolton’s front line are struggling come January, then the University of Bolton Stadium would be an ideal place for him to go.