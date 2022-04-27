Opinion: Bolton Wanderers should act quickly with regards to 26-year-old

Bolton Wanderers have adjusted very well to League One this season and even competed towards the top end in the opening couple of months of the season.

Ian Evatt will be looking to freshen up the squad somewhat in the summer, but not too much to ensure they do not disrupt the positive momentum that has been building in the second half of the season.

The Trotters’ asset management has been very good in the last couple of campaigns, even in the fourth tier which is easier said than done, and therefore the majority of their key players are on long term contracts.

MJ Williams enters the final year of his contract next season, and given his consistent performance levels this term, with a depreciating value in the transfer market,and Bolton hoping to be in the promotion race, the 26-year-old’s situation could attract potential new suitors.

The Liverpool academy graduate is crucial to the balance of the Trotters’ midfield, particularly with attack-minded midfielders like Kyle Dempsey and Kieran Sadlier arriving in the January transfer window.

At 26, he will be looking to play in the Championship at some point in the next few years, and that could lead to temptation regarding his contract situation.

Williams has made 44 appearances for the Trotters in all competitions this season and plays a crucial role both in and out of possession.

The 26-year-old is the main specialist defensive midfielder at the club and should be shown respect for holding that position in his contract, centre back George Johnston has stepped into a midfield on occasions this term, but is nowhere near as vital as Williams.

Bolton Wanderers quiz: Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than the DW Stadium? Bigger Smaller

The Trotters may attract a lot of attention in 2022/23, with a lot of exciting younger players in their squad and, if they can carry on the momentum they have built since the turn of the year, they will have a great chance of forcing their way into the automatic promotion conversation.

Extending Williams’ deal beyond the end of next season would be a smart move at this stage, tying down a key player as Evatt builds towards promotion to the Championship in the coming campaigns.