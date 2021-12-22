Opinion: Bolton Wanderers must do everything in their power to seal deal for forward

Bolton Wanderers have experienced a mixed start to life in League One after achieving promotion from the fourth-tier of English football earlier this year.

Despite showing glimpses of promise at this level, their progress has recently been hindered by a lack of consistency.

During their last five league games, Bolton have only managed to accumulate four points as they have slipped to 15th in the third-tier standings.

One of the key reasons why the club has failed to push on under the guidance of manager Ian Evatt this season is their lack of a vocal point up-front.

Eoin Doyle would have been hoping to build upon the performances that he illustrated in the previous campaign for the Trotters as he managed to find the back of the net on 19 occasions in League Two.

However, despite making 20 appearances in the third-tier, Doyle has only scored four goals at this level for Bolton which is an underwhelming return.

Fellow strikers Amadou Bakayoko and Nathan Delfouneso have also flattered to deceive for Bolton during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign.

With the transfer window set to open next month, the Trotters have recently been linked with a move for Dion Charles.

As revealed by Football League World last week, Bolton are interested in signing the 26-year-old from Accrington Stanley and could launch a move for him in January.

Charles’ current deal with Accrington is set to expire next summer and he is unwilling to sign a new contract at the Wham Stadium.

Considering that January represents the final chance that John Coleman’s side will get to secure a fee for the forward, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Charles moves on to pastures new.

For Bolton’s sake, they ought to be doing everything in their power to convince Charles to make the switch to the club as he has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

The Northern Ireland international scored an impressive total of 19 goals in League One last season whilst he also chipped in with three assists for his team-mates as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level.

Although Charles has yet to score a league goal for Accrington during the current term, it is important to point out the fact that his game-time has been limited due to his contract dispute.

By sealing a move to Bolton, the forward could potentially recapture the form that he illustrated earlier this year and thus help the club reach new heights in the third-tier.

Charles’ arrival may also force the likes of Doyle, Bakayoko and Delfouneso to step up to the mark which will have a positive impact on the Trotters’ fortunes in 2022.