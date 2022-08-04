Opinion: Blackpool’s apparent summer transfer strategy is both exciting and a big risk

There has certainly been something of a Premier League theme to Blackpool‘s business during this summer’s transfer window.

Since the market opened, all four of the first-team signings made by the Seasiders have been sourced from the top-flight of English football.

Dominic Thompson of Brentford, Liverpool’s Rhys Williams, Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and Theo Corbeanu of Wolves have all already completed moves to Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, it also seems as though the next signing made by Michael Appleton’s side will be from the Premier League, with Arsenal’s Charlie Patino seemingly bound for the North West.

In some ways, these recruits should be providing a great deal of excitement for Blackpool, as they prepare to embark on their second season since returning to the Championship.

Given where they are coming from, the players that Blackpool are bringing in this summer will be bringing a great deal of pedigree and potential to the Tangerines’ squad, given the quality and potential they will have had to shown to earn their opportunity with clubs as big as they have.

But despite that, you also get the feeling that Blackpool are taking something of a chance by focusing on these sort of deals during the transfer window so far.

Although these players the Seasiders are bringing in have shown a considerable amount of promise during their short careers so far, they are rather lacking in experience.

Between them, the quintet of Thompson, Williams, Fiorini, Corbeanu and Patino that have, or look set to join Blackpool, have amassed just 28 appearances in the Championship.

As a result, this quintet arrive at Blackpool relatively untested in the Championship, and therefore with no guarantee that they will be able to make the required impact at this level, across the course of an entire campaign.

Beyond that, it could also be argued that this sort of business could pose some concerns for the club in the long-term.

With the exception of Thompson, all of those players who have made the move to the Premier League have joined the Seasiders on loan, and will therefore be departing the club at the end of this season.

That means that Blackpool will have to replace all those players again in the next summer window, which means there will be plenty of work to do, which is further enhanced by the fact that 16 members of the Seasiders current squad, are set to be out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Given the club only have the option to extend the contracts of eight of those by a further year, that would leave Blackpool with a long list of both out of contract players and loanees to fill voids for, going into the 2023/24 campaign.

Since so many of those players could potentially be leaving on a free as well when their deals come to an end, the fees coming into the club to help provide funds to replace those players will also be reduced.

As a result, there is also a chance that Blackpool will not only find themselves short on options for their first-team squad heading into next summer, but also with a big challenge on their hands to bring layers in, particularly if the approach of bringing in these relatively untested players backfires this season, and makes it harder for the club to appeal to targets to make the move to Bloomfield Road next summer.

It seems therefore, that while the deals being done by Blackpool this summer are certainly eye-catching, there is arguably a possibility that this stance could leave the club with even more work to do, and an even bigger challenge to do it, this time next year.