Opinion: Blackpool should look to strike loan deal with Arsenal for exciting prospect

Blackpool have grown somewhat of a reputation of advancing young players in recent seasons, with the Seasiders seemingly opting for youthful talent over Championship experience ahead of their first season back in the second-tier.

One player they should look to bring to Bloomfield Road on a temporary deal in January is exciting Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

The 18-year-old featured at first-team level for the very first time last night, during the Premier League club’s 5-1 thrashing of Sunderland, with Patino chipping in with a goal during his 10-minute cameo.

Patino, who operates in the middle of the park, has been described by coaches and scouts within the Arsenal system as being the best player that the academy has produced in recent times.

The 18-year-old is tipped for a big future with the Gunners, and despite being such a tender age, a Championship move is probably the best next step for him.

Possessing all the technical abilities needed to succeed as a midfielder at Arsenal, Patino is a player with incredible awareness and tactical knowledge, whilst having the desire and grit to win back possession at all costs.

There appears to be a lot of hype around Patino’s name, and given his evident quality, he is someone who Mikel Arteta could choose to keep close to the first-team squad.

However, Blackpool have emerged as a club who the Gunners can trust in recent seasons, with Daniel Ballard thriving during his loan stint in Lancashire, whilst Tyreece John-Jules was a big part of the club’s season during its early stages.

There would be no real surprise to see a whole host of Championship interest as January nears, with yesterday’s short display showing that he can adapt to the first-team environment without a problem.

This would appear to be a deal that would suit all parties.

Blackpool would be getting one of the most highly regarded teenagers in the country for a loan spell, whilst Arsenal will be seeing how their exciting prospect fares up in the second-tier.

Equally, Patino will then be testing himself in an extremely competitive division, against players who are also of Premier League quality.