Opinion: Blackpool should do all they can to strike transfer agreement with Everton

Ellis Simms enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Blackpool last season, playing an integral role in the club’s eventual promotion back to the Championship.

The 20-year-old netted eight times and assisted a further two in 21 games after joining the Seasiders for the second part of last season.

Prior to that, Simms scored eight in 12 Premier League 2 matches, justifying Blackpool’s move for him.

The young forward has since featured on the bench a few times for the Premier League outfit, but he is yet to be handed minutes in the Premier League.

Given that Everton find themselves in somewhat of a striker crisis, and Simms has not been handed an opportunity at first-team level as of yet, a January move could be sanctioned.

Blackpool CEO Ben Mansford had admitted that the Championship club are eager to bring Simms back to Bloomfield Road in January, and it would be a move that makes sense.

Yes, it would be a completely different challenge operating in a division as competitive as the Championship, but Simms proved to be a class above League One level last time out and the next logical step would be the second-tier.

Simms’ athleticism and physicality would add an extra dimension to Blackpool’s frontline, with Jerry Yates, Gary Madine and Shayne Lavery all bringing their respective abilities to the table.

As well as his physical presence and pace causing problems for defences, he is also a trusted player in possession and helps progress the play by dropping off into space, whilst he is growing a reputation for being deadly in front of goal.

Simms is a player who possesses great potential and has every chance of making it to the Premier League with his current club and shining, but a loan spell with Blackpool could be the final step in his progression away for the Toffees.

It would be no shock to see other Championship clubs show their interest in Simms, given his ability, but Blackpool would be confident that they could lure him back to Lancashire.

If Everton’s current injury situation worsens, then Simms could be called to regular first-team action at Goodison Park quicker than most would expect.