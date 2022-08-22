Opinion: Blackpool should consider West Ham United man to help solve midfield issues

Blackpool have made a positive start to the new Championship season, accumulating seven points from their opening five matches.

Many had tipped the Seasiders to struggle during their second year back in the second tier, with many citing the loss of Neil Critchley as a big factor in their rationales.

The Lancashire club have picked up four points in away games at QPR and Burnley over the last week, in what has been a productive few weeks for Appleton’s side.

However, the demanding week has taken its toll from an injury perspective, with Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini both suffering injuries after putting in strong performances against the R’s during last week.

The midfield pair have brought real zip and energy into the middle of the park but are expecting to face four and eight weeks on the sidelines respectively.

Adding to their issues in midfield, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are also unavailable at the moment, meaning that options were scarce against Burnley at the weekend.

One player that the Seasiders could cast their eyes over, to solve this midfield crisis is West Ham United’s Conor Coventry.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, whilst in conversation with Give Me Sport, the Hammers are currently looking at bringing in another defensive midfielder before the window slams shut next week.

This could pave the way for Coventry to secure a temporary move away from the London Stadium to gain more first-team minutes.

Emerging as a top performer in League One last time out, enjoying a productive loan stint with MK Dons, the Championship would likely be the next destination for the 22-year-old.

The technically gifted midfielder, who primarily operates in a holding role, has the required abilities to start regularly for the Seasiders, whilst filling a problem area at present.

Of course, Coventry’s immediate future is likely to depend on whether or not West Ham are able to sign a new midfielder over the next week or so, as he is currently making the bench in the Premier League.

Coventry’s spatial awareness, range of passing and intelligence makes him an exciting potential option for a Championship club.