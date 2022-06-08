Opinion: Blackpool should consider loan deal for 20-year-old goalkeeper should other targets fall through

Blackpool had a good first season back in the Championship this season finishing 16th under the management of Neil Critchley.

However, as we approach the summer the Tangerines look set for a lot of change at the club following the departure of Neil Critchley as he joined Aston Villa’s coaching staff.

Furthermore, whoever comes into the club as manager will be looking to put their own make on the team and strengthen the side sufficiently to make sure they have a strong chance of pushing further up the league and building upon their progress from this season.

One of the priority positions for the new boss to look at will be the goalkeeping position. The club’s current number one, and captain, Chris Maxwell has been linked with a move to Everton this summer.

Furthermore, back-up goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw has also been attracting interest.

Blackpool are said to be interested in Benjamin Siegrest from Dundee United as well as Matt Ingram from Hull City but are set to face competition for both of these signings.

Furthermore, with the transfer window officially opening on Friday but no manager in charge, they could lose either of these signings on that basis alone.

However, if they can’t get either of their primary targets to the club, they may want to consider looking at Hull’s Harvey Cartwright for a loan deal.

The 20-year-old has proved to be a bright spark and this season was able to make his debut for England U20s too.

However, with Hull being okay for keepers and already having a number one, it means Cartwright still sits as a back-up there.

That being said, the youngster recently told The Yorkshire Post he would be open to a loan move next season as he hopes to play as many games as possible.

Therefore, he could be a young player worth taking a chance on for the Tangerines.

Although he lacks experience in regular game time at this level, he has shown his talent with the England youth side as well as getting a taster playing two games for the Tigers this season.

Furthermore, having had a loan spell with Gainsborough Trinity, he has experience of playing 90 minutes a week and in the conditions of an actual game rather than training.

Whilst some may see it as a risky move, should their other targets fall through this summer, this could be a great loan signing for Blackpool and a chance for the young player to unlock his full potential.