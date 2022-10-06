Opinion: Blackpool should be closely monitoring 38-year-old should upturn in form fail to arrive

Blackpool have won three, drawn three and lost six so far this season in the Championship and are just about keeping their heads above water in the second tier.

The Tangerines have only scored two goals in their last five games, coinciding with Josh Bowler’s deadline day exit, and are currently sat 21st in the table, two points clear of West Bromwich Albion the other side of the trapdoor.

Blackpool appear to be incredibly reliant on Premier League loanees in midfield and attacking areas, which is not the safest approach to scoring enough goals to stay in the division.

Ian Poveda, Theo Corbeanu, Lewis Fiorini, Charlie Patino and Rhys Williams are all fairly unproven at the level, and while Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates have had their moments in the second tier, it feels like the goals scored column is going to become an issue.

Lincoln City have started the League One season in quite a promising manner under Mark Kennedy, showing greater potential than they did under Michael Appleton last season.

With Coventry City and the Baggies expected to climb out of trouble in the not too distant future, with far more intimidating squads than the Seasiders, it is starting to feel inevitable that Blackpool will replace them in the bottom three.

One out-of-work manager who appears to suit Blackpool arguably more than Appleton is Liam Rosenior.

The 38-year-old has gained valuable experience working with younger players and battling against relegation at Derby County in the last few seasons, and should the Tangerines opt to change manager as results are hard to come by, Rosenior should be towards the top end of their shortlist.

If a manager of the calibre and recent record in League One of Paul Warne was not available to Derby County, Rosenior would likely still be in a job having begun the season in promising fashion at Pride Park.

With Reading and Birmingham City performing better than the majority of neutral observers expected in pre-season, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town could quickly become heavy favourites to face the drop if they do not take action.

The Terriers have already opted for a change in the dugout and given Appleton’s lack of credit in the bank it seems likely that the Tangerines may well do the same soon.

Blackpool take on Watford at Bloomfield Road on Saturday followed by a trip to league leaders Sheffield United, failing to get a point on the board from those two fixtures will probably result in slipping below the dotted line.