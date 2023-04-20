Blackpool are searching for a new manager following Mick McCarthy's departure earlier this month.

McCarthy parted company with the club by mutual consent after two wins in 14 games since replacing Michael Appleton in January, with Stephen Dobbie taking interim charge until the end of the season.

Dobbie did pick up three crucial points in Saturday's win over bottom side Wigan Athletic, but the 2-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night has realistically ended any remaining survival hopes.

The Seasiders currently sit 23rd in the table, six points from safety with just three games remaining and relegation is the most likely outcome unless Dobbie can mastermind a great escape.

Attention is turning to who will be in the dug out next season as the club step up their search for McCarthy's long-term successor.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, former boss Neil Critchley is one of the names under consideration for the vacancy.

Critchley surprisingly left Bloomfield Road in June to become Steven Gerrard's assistant manager at Aston Villa, but he left Villa Park in October following Gerrard's sacking.

The 44-year-old returned to management at Queens Park Rangers in December, but he struggled at Loftus Road and was dismissed in December after just 12 games in charge.

Despite his controversial Blackpool exit, Nixon claims that Critchley still has allies at the club and is on their managerial shortlist along with Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens and former Seasiders midfielder Charlie Adam.

But the club's board should be incredibly careful before bringing Critchley back to Lancashire.

Many fans were disappointed by Critchley's abrupt departure and his lack of explanation for the decision, while Critchley's ambition was also questioned for giving up his managerial role at Bloomfield Road to become Gerrard's number two.

Appleton's appointment split opinion among Seasiders supporters and in truth, he never managed to get them back on side and following the disastrous McCarthy tenure, the last thing the club needs is even more division which would inevitably come with Critchley's return.

Owner Simon Sadler should learn his lessons about re-appointing former managers from previous experience. Both Appleton and Simon Grayson have returned for second spells in charge since Sadler took over the club in 2019, with neither lasting a full season.

Critchley's record since leaving Bloomfield Road last summer should also place doubts in Sadler's mind after he failed to make an impact alongside Gerrard at Villa Park before struggling at QPR, although Gareth Ainsworth's subsequent troubles at Loftus Road highlight the challenges he faced at the club.

There is no doubt that Critchley did an excellent job with the Seasiders, leading them to promotion from League One before guiding them to a 16th-placed finish in their first season back in the Championship and it is possible he could achieve similar success in the third tier next campaign.

But if Critchley were to get off to a slow start, it would not take long for the fans to turn on him and his controversial exit would quickly be used against him.

It has not worked out for Critchley or for Blackpool since they parted ways, so a reunion may understandably feel like an attractive option for both parties.

But there are too many risks attached to a potential return and the club must prove that after two failed appointments this season, they can thrive without Critchley.