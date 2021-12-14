Opinion: Blackpool must hold fire on key transfer decision ahead of January window

After guiding his side to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs earlier this year, Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley opted to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window by drafting in some fresh faces.

Whilst Ryan Wintle and Richard Keogh have both managed to feature regularly for the Tangerines since sealing moves to the club, Owen Dale has ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis following his switch from Crewe Alexandra.

Signed on an initial loan deal in the closing stages of the previous window which included an option for a permanent switch in January 2022, Dale would have been determined to become an instant hit with the club’s supporters.

However, the winger was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the season due to a foot injury.

Dale finally made his debut in October against Reading and went on to produce a spectacular display in this fixture as he scored and provided an assist at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Since this fixture, the winger has been unable to make a positive impression for Blackpool in the Championship as he has failed to find the back of the net in his last six appearances.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.53 in the second-tier, questions remain over Dale’s suitability for this division.

Although Blackpool can purchase the 23-year-old for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000 next month, a decision has yet to be made regarding his future.

According to the latest print edition of The Sun on Sunday (12/12, page 63), the Seasiders want Crewe to lower their asking price as they mull over whether to make a permanent move.

If Blackpool are indeed unwilling to pay the aforementioned figure that has been touted for Dale, he will return to the Mornflake Stadium next year.

In order to prevent the possibility of his squad being weakened in the New Year, Critchley simply has to line up a potential replacement for Dale ahead of the window before waving goodbye to the winger.

Quiz: What club did Blackpool FC sign each of these 29 players from 1 of 29 1) Chris Maxwell Preston Hibernian Fleetwood QPR

Currently 17th in the league standings, Blackpool are currently on course to retain their status in this division for another season.

However, if Critchley is unable to nail his recruitment in January, the Seasiders may find themselves at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle by the likes of Peterborough United and Barnsley.

For Dale’s sake, he will be determined to showcase his talent in the club’s upcoming clashes with Posh, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough as he could convince Critchley to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road.

If Dale is unable to step up his performance levels, Blackpool should switch their attention from signing him to making a move for an individual who knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the Championship.