Opinion: Blackburn Rovers will have a tough summer transfer decision to make if player’s current form continues

It is funny how quickly things can change in football, both for a club as a whole, or an individual.

One player who has recently experienced such an extreme turnaround from a personal perspective, is Blackburn Rovers‘ Aynsley Pears.

Speaking recently, the goalkeeper revealed that he had as close to a loan move to Portsmouth in the January transfer window, as to have travelled down to the League One club’s training ground.

Ultimately though, that deal would fall through late on, with Pompey instead bringing in Matt Macey from Luton Town on a temporary basis.

That did seem to leave Pears facing a quiet second half of the season, given that prior to the start of this month, his only appearances in this campaign had been in the cups, where he has admittedly impressed.

However, an injury to Blackburn’s regular number one, Thomas Kaminski, has given Pears his first chance to impress in the Championship for the club since December 2021, and he has certainly taken it.

Just as he was in those League and FA Cup outings earlier in the campaign, the 24-year-old has been in strong form in the league in recent weeks.

Clean sheets have been kept in both homes games, a goalless draw with Wigan and Saturday’s welcome 1-0 win over Swansea.

On the road, respectable 1-1 draws have been earned at Watford and West Brom, with a number of spectacular Pears saves helping to secure that point at The Hawthorns in particular.

That form has now led to many Blackburn fans suggesting that if he can maintain this form, the former Middlesbrough man deserves to keep his place in the side, even when Kaminski is fit.

Beyond that, it seems it will also leave the Ewood Park club with a tough decision to make, once the transfer window reopens in the summer.

As things stand, Pears will be entering the final year of his contract with Blackburn when we get to that point at the end of the season.

Consequentially, that could be the club’s final chance to receive a fee for the 24-year-old, and those funds may be useful for them when it comes to investing in the squad.

Indeed, given how he has impressed in recent weeks, it is likely that other clubs may take an interest in him as well given that contract situation, if it appears Pears will not be playing regularly at Rovers.

But as has now been mentioned, there is certainly a case being built for him to get those opportunities on a more regular basis, meaning Rovers may now find themselves reluctant to let him go.

Prior to this run, that lack of game time given, and Pears’ contract situation, means a summer sale may have been an obvious move, particularly since they were apparently ready to loan him out last month.

Now though, that form from their stand-in goalkeeper, could leave Blackburn more inclined to retain his services.

But in order to avoid missing out on a fee in the future, that would likely have to come with a new deal for Pears.

However, having been a number one throughout his career, you can be sure that Kaminski will have his eyes on regaining his spot in the starting lineup when he is fit.

While he has seen one of two errors creep into his game of late, that may have been impacted by the fact he had been playing through the pain of the injury that has now sidelined him for this period.

When you consider the hugely reliable form that he had provided before that since he moved from Gent in August 2020 – the same time Pears arrived from Middlesbrough – he has a case to return to the XI.

Should that happen, then it is a move that, given Pears has expressed his simple desire to play as much football as possible, could again bring his position at Ewood Park into question.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though Rovers are going to have some tricky decisions to make in the goalkeeping department in the coming months.

But given those relate to a pair of quality options battling for the number one spot, that is far from a bad problem for Blackburn to have.