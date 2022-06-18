Opinion: Blackburn Rovers’ transfer stance over key man looks sensible as claim made over asking price

Among the many issues new Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will have to address this summer, is the future of Ben Brereton-Diaz.

With his 22 goals last season playing a key role in the Ewood Park club’s push for promotion from the Championship, and his remarkable rise with Chile grabbing plenty of headlines, it is no surprise that a number of sides have already been credited with interest in the striker.

That is something that now looks unlikely to change any time soon, with the latest reports from The Independent claiming that Rovers are willing to listen to offers for the 23-year-old this summer.

Given how important he was to Blackburn’s Championship campaign last season, there can be no denying that losing Brereton-Diaz would be a significant source of disappointment for the club.

But despite that, it could still be argued that this is the right stance for the Lancashire club to take with regards to the future of their key man.

With the club having triggered a 12-month extension in Brereton-Diaz’s contract this summer, the current transfer window now looks as though it could be the club’s final chance to receive a fee for the striker.

Considering the quality that he possesses, you feel that Brereton-Diaz is simply too good for Blackburn to lose for nothing in a year’s time, even if that means missing out on his services for a further year.

Indeed, it has been suggested that Blackburn will be holding out for a fee in the region of £20million for the sale of the Chile international.

Admittedly, recent comments from the club’s new Sporting Director Gregg Broughton have suggested that they do not need funds from the sale of Brereton-Diaz to begin their transfer business this summer.

Yet despite that, the sort of fee could still have the potential to open up yet more opportunities in terms of investment for the club this summer, when they will will have to replace a number of departing players, as Tomasson potentially looks to put his own mark on his new squad.

It is also worth noting that a fee of £20million feels like a fair price for Blackburn to be demanding if they are to part company with their top scorer from last season.

Last summer saw Blackburn sanction the sale of Adam Armstrong, their top scorer from the previous campaign, to Southampton, for a reported fee of £15million.

Given Armstrong was also entering the final year of his contract at the time when he left Ewood Park, Blackburn do have a precedent for commanding a sizeable fee for Brereton-Diaz here.

Furthermore, unlike Brereton-Diaz, Armstrong has yet to establish himself on the international stage, with that extra profile for the Chilean international something that ought that help justify the increase in asking price for Rovers this time around.

Indeed, with Brereton-Diaz also a year younger now than Armstrong was when he made his move 12 months ago, that does suggest that the current Blackburn man has a slightly greater resale potential than his predecessor, and that too could make him more valuable to cluns who may be interested.

It seems therefore, that although no team is going to want to lose a player on the back of the sort of season that Brereton-Diaz has had, in the circumstances that they find themselves in, Blackburn have at least set their stall out, in the besy possible way.