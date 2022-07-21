Opinion: Blackburn Rovers’ summer recruitment has started in exactly the right position

They may have had to wait for it, but fans of Blackburn Rovers now have a new first-team signing to talk about ahead of the start of the new season.

On Thursday morning, the Championship club announced their first signing of the Jon Dahl Tomasson era at Ewood Park.

Looking at the circumstances it is hard not to get the feeling as though it was just the piece of business that the Dane needed it to be.

Rovers’ first signing under their new head coach is Callum Brittain, with the right-wing back joining from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, to fill a key role in Tomasson’s side, at exactly the right time.

While there is still plenty of business to be done at Ewood Park if Rovers are to have the depth they need for the rest of the campaign, this feels like the piece of business the club badly needed to do before they opened the campaign at home to QPR in just a week’s time.

The departure of Ryan Nyambe following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, meant that until Brittain’s arrival, the club had been badly in need of a new option on the right of their defence.

That is something they have now got with the signing of the 24-year-old, who knows just what is required to succeed at this level, after spending the last two years in the Championship with the Tykes.

Indeed, the fact that it has been suggested that James Brown, who has been Rovers’ regular choice at right-back in pre-season, could now be set to go out on loan elsewhere, highlights the sense around the club, that they did not have an established option in that position when it came to competitive Championship matches.

By contrast, while centre back and midfield are two other areas of the squad where depth is badly needed, there does at least appear to be options in that position, who Rovers can be more than comfortable relying on to hold the fort in the opening games of the season, while they continue their summer business.

At centre back, Daniel Ayala is a veteran at this level, while Scott Wharton first campaign as a Championship regular for Rovers last season was a huge success.

Hayden Carter meanwhile, can also provide reliable back-up in that position after some excellent spells out on loan in League One.

In midfielder meanwhile, John Buckley and Lewis Travis are both now well established at this level, while Bradley Dack looks to be working his way towards fitness after a quiet pre-season, and can of course offer an attacking impetus from the centre of the park.

Further forward, with last season’s top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz still on the books at Ewood Park as things stand, Rovers also have a decent amount of attacking options for those early games of the campaign, with the likes of Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges, Dilan Markanday, and potentially even academy prospect Jack Vale, in contention for places in the starting XI.

With that in mind, in a summer where plenty of business again needs to be done, it looks as though Blackburn have found potentially the most important piece of their jigsaw for next season, at just the right moment.